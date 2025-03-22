"I just can't see that" - Julian Edelman questions Aaron Rodgers' willingness to mentor young QBs

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman questioned Aaron Rodgers' potential to mentor young quarterbacks. He said this, particularly in light of supposed rumors that Rodgers would sign with the Minnesota Vikings to potentially instruct J.J. McCarthy. The 41-year-old quarterback remains unsigned.

Edelman and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski debated Rodgers' future on a recent episode of their "Dudes on Dudes" podcast (March 20). Gronkowski asked the question of Rodgers possibly coming to the Vikings to mentor McCarthy:

"How does it sound if Aaron Rodgers joins the Minnesota Vikings for a year or two and mentors J.J. McCarthy?"

But Edelman quickly shot it down:

"I won't do it. I wouldn't do it because I don't think Aaron Rodgers is the type of guy to be like, 'let me mentor a young guy' anymore. He comes in with such an aura where that's just not possible for him, being in the same quarterback room with the guy who's going to be the future. I just can't see that," Edelman indicated.

Edelman also pointed to issues with Rodgers' level of commitment, citing how the quarterback had skipped the Jets' mandatory 2024 minicamp. He went on to say that Rodgers' case could be a distraction for a Vikings team that had a promising 14-3 season.

The Vikings need to see more from McCarthy rather than Aaron Rodgers

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

NFL reporter Dianna Russini stated the Vikings have not fully shut down signing the four-time Super Bowl champion. This maintains the option as an available choice despite the apparent team investment in McCarthy.

"There is no in or out on Aaron Rodgers. We're on pause," Russini said on a March 21 episode of Scoop City. "The Vikings need to see more from J.J. McCarthy this spring."

Other NFL sources have provided similar opinions. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Vikings have "shelved the matter" but could "revisit" if Rodgers stays on the market later in the spring or summer. Adam Schefter added that Rodgers is "still waiting on Minnesota" before possibly signing elsewhere.

Rodgers put up good numbers in 2024 with the Jets—3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 90.5 passer rating

The Steelers are still the only other team reportedly interested in the quarterback who has played 248 games in his career with 503 touchdowns and a 102.6 passer rating.

