"I don't know that they can do it consistently enough" - Michael Irvin isn’t sold on new-look Chiefs just yet

Monday morning, on ESPN's "First Take," Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was part of a discussion about the first week of the NFL season. Irvin spoke about the Kansas City Chiefs' dominating 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Stephen A. Smith, Dan Orlovsky, Molly Qerim, and Michael Irvin discussed whether the Week 1 win was proof that the Chiefs are capable of success without wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He was traded to the Miami Dolphins this past offseason.

Michael Irvin said he believes it was a good start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he went on to say that he needs to see more from the offense. He said, if they run the schemes, they will be successful. But when they go "man to man," then they will show just how tough they are as an offense.

"This is Week 1. Let other teams get a hold of really how any scheme. And I want to see the guys continue to make plays. What I saw yesterday was a lot of great schemes beating the scheme. You know, Andy Reid had guys running wide open because he had schemed them wide open. Somewhere in this season, somewhere down the line, somewhere in the playoffs."

Michael Irvin also said that he knows that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is capable of going man to man, but he is unsure whether the other wide receivers are capable of doing just that. Irvin concluded by saying that they will need to be consistent with their offensive attack and that he needs to see them play more before he can make that decision.

"It will not be scheme beating scheme. You're going to have to be a man to beat a man. I know Travis Kelce can beat any man because I've seen it. But these other guys, I don't know. So, yes, we're not when I do scheme them to run to a position and they get wide open.

"They can make those plays. But when you got to look down in another man's soul and make another play on another man. I don't know that they can do that consistently enough. Good start, but I need to see some more," Michael Irvin said on ESPN's First Take.

Michael Irvin predicts QB Kirk Cousins will be 2022 NFL MVP?

Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, NFL analysts made their choices regarding who they believe will win the NFL MVP at the conclusion of this season.

The NFL Network's NFL GameDay crew made their predictions about who they believe will take the NFL MVP crown away from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He has won the honors the last two consecutive seasons. Irvin shocked everyone when he chose Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver, who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, didn't give much commentary in his reasoning for choosing Cousins, but continued to stick by his decision. He said that he was being different than the other analysts who chose BUffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

While the NFL season is just one game in, Cousins did lead his Minnesota Vikings team to a 23-7 win over the NFC North division rival Green Bay Packers. Cousins went 23/32 for 277 passing yards and two touchdowns.

