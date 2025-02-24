"I know about propaganda" – Eagles WR AJ Brown breaks down media’s role in controversies

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown spoke about how the media frames narratives about NFL players on Sunday. Brown has been one of the best Eagles players since he arrived in 2022. His comments came just weeks after the Eagles' Super Bowl victory in February 2025.

Ad

On Sunday's episode of "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," Brown gave answers to questions regarding criticism. The host specifically mentioned an occasion when cameras filmed him reading a book on the sidelines of a playoff game.

"I've learned over the years where it's—you know—they just doing a job," Brown said. "Doing a job. And, you know, I was a journalism major in college, so you know, I know all about propaganda, what sells the story, what highlights the story, what's going to be the headline." (5:39).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The controversy started when the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card playoff game on January 12. Fox's coverage captured Brown reading "Inner Excellence" by Jim Murphy on the bench next to teammate DeVonta Smith. Following a performance with only one catch for 10 yards on three targets, some questioned his dedication.

AJ Brow talks about his mindset

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

AJ Brown explained his side reading was not out of frustration but something he does as part of his routine.

Ad

"Y'all just caught me at that time," Brown said to reporters after the game. "I'm doing it every drive regardless of, if I score a touchdown or drop a pass, that's how I refocus."

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, it was teammate Moro Ojomo who brought Brown "Inner Excellence." Brown bought the book earlier this year to assist with ongoing mental struggles in his career.

Ad

"It just spoke to me because certain challenges I face as an athlete keep recurring in my career. And it's not like tough challenges but on the mental side," Brown told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio in an NFL Sunday Countdown feature.

Once Brown was caught reading, "Inner Excellence" skyrocketed to #1 on Amazon's Best Sellers. It was still in the top 10 as of February 9, 2025.

Ad

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni defended AJ Brown on SportsRadio 94WIP's Morning Show.

"I'm definitely OK with it. The crazy thing is, he's been reading this book on the sideline for a long time. It just so happened a camera saw it this week," the coach said.

In the same "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" interview, Brown commented on rumors of tension with quarterback Jalen Hurts. The rumors had increased after a sideline confrontation during a 2023 game against the Vikings and Brown's December remarks about enhancing the passing attack.

Ad

"I'd be sitting up here lying telling you we never had any issues," Brown said. "We're two alphas who want to be the best, and demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. Some reports are true, some reports aren't."

Brown likened media coverage of their relationship to historic Eagles tension.

"It's normal, but with the history of this team, with [Donovan] McNabb and [Terrell Owens], everything is magnified times ten, but that's not the case," Brown added.

He and Hurts eventually quieted critics by connecting on crucial plays throughout their championship season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback