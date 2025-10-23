  • home icon
  "I don't like 'em": Baker Mayfield calls out Saints for 'dirty plays' after Week 7 clash

"I don't like 'em": Baker Mayfield calls out Saints for 'dirty plays' after Week 7 clash

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:00 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty
Baker Mayfield calls out Saints for 'dirty plays' after Week 7 clash

Baker Mayfield got honest about facing the New Orleans Saints this upcoming Sunday. During Wednesday's media availability, the quarterback highlighted how Kellen Moore's team makes "dirt plays" on the field. This is one of the main reasons why he hates the franchise.

"It hasn't exactly been clean play from their part when he play them," Mayfield said. "It's a physical game it is with as expected division rivals. Yeah, not much else to say besides the fact that I don't like them."
So far this season, Baker Mayfield has put up a 5-2 record with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last week on Monday, they suffered a 24-9 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions. In that game, the quarterback completed 28 of the 50 passes for 228 yards, along with one passing TD and one interception.

In seven games, Mayfield has tallied a total of 1,767 yards and 13 TDs passing. He's been the starting quarterback since joining the team in 2023 and has led them to two playoff appearances.

Last season, the Bucs finished with a 10-7 record while qualifying for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round. Baker Mayfield ended the regular season tallying 4,500 yards and 41 TDs passing. The quarterback also signed a three-year extension worth $100 million with the team in March 2024.

Baker Mayfield questions officiating during the Bucs' Week 7 loss against the Detroit Lions

Mayfield had two passes overturned by the referees in Week 7 against the Lions. The first one took place in the second quarter after he found TE Cade Otton with a pass. However, the officials decided to overturn the completion and give CB Arthur Maulet the interception, leaving fans furious on social media.

In the fourth quarter, a similar situation occurred after the quarterback once again found Otton. This time, the referees called it a completion even after the Lions challenged it. However, head referee John Hussey decided to overturn the decision and give the Lions the possession after a double review.

Baker Mayfield was not happy with the officiating and decided to call out the officials in his post-game interview:

"Still pretty damn confused about the double review," Mayfield said on Monday. "Lot of things in that game that were a little questionable.
"But a lot of frustration at the end of that. It might be displaced onto (referee) John Hussey in the moment, but I work my a** off and I put a lot into this game. So, when things that I don't deem are fair, I'm going to let somebody know."

The Bucs vs Saints Week 8 showdown kicks off at 4:05 pm ET. It will be broadcast on FOX.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

