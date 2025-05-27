"I’ll take Lamar Jackson": NFL fans react to Team USA QB Darrell Doucette III demanding Olympic chance for flag football players

Flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette made his thoughts clear about NFL players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, where flag football will make its debut as a sport. With the NFL giving the green signal, the league's players will represent Team USA at the Olympic Games.
This decision has not struck the right chords with Darrell Doucette. During an interview with the Washington Post's Adam Kilgore, the quarterback opened up about how this should be an opportunity for players like him who play this sport for a livelihood.
"This is a sport that we've played for a long time, and we feel like we are the best at it, and we don't need the other guys," he said.
Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions to the Team USA quarterback's statement.
"I'll take Lamar Jackson. Thanks though," one fan commented.
"They can try out like every other Olympic team sport. Guarantee this guy gets beat out by any NFL player though," another fan said.
"It's not happening brother," this fan wrote.
Some sided with Doucette on his take on NFL players being a part of Team USA for flag football at the Olympics.
"He's annoying but not wrong. Flag is not the same game. Especially when it comes to evading pulls and pulling defensively," one fan stated.
"I don't understand why everyone assumes NFL players will be better. This isn't like the dream team in basketball. It's a different game, different field, different rules, different strategy," another fan wrote.
"Respect to Doucette for speaking up. Flag football athletes have put in the work. Let them shine in the Olympic stage," this fan commented.
Darrell Doucette also stated that he is ready to engage in a friendly competition to secure a spot on the Team USA roster.
"We all have one goal in mind, and that is to represent our country. We're definitely open to all competition. If those guys come in and ball out and they're better than us, hats off to them. Go win that gold medal for our country."
Colts star Camryn Bynum names three offensive stars in the flag football dream team for the 2028 Olympics
On Tuesday, Camryn Bynum made an appearance on the 'Up & Adams' show. He was questioned on which three offensive players would make waves as part of Team USA to help the country win gold playing flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics.
Bynum was quick with his response. His top-three offensive players included the Ravens QB, Dolphins WR, and his former team, the Vikings' 4x Pro Bowl star.
"Lamar Jackson at quarterback, because nobody's catching him," Bynum said. "I'd say Tyreek Hill because the smallest players are the best flag football players in the world. I say, Justin Jefferson on offense."
There is still time before the final roster of Team USA is completed for the 2028 Olympics. Only time will tell if it is mostly dominated by players from the NFL.
