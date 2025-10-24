“I loved his game”: Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder reveals favorite NBA player while growing up 

Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder, revealed her favorite basketball player in a social media video, sharing content with her twin sister Hanna Cavinder.On Thursday, the Cavinder twins collaborated with TikTok creators and opened up about their content-creation journey and also about their lives as athletes. They answered intriguing questions from fans and named their favorite NBA player growing up.Ferguson’s fiancee said that she was a huge fan of the Boston Celtics and four-time NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo.&quot;I would say mine growing up was Rajon Rondo. I loved his game. I was a huge Celtics fan growing up,&quot; Haley said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley and Hanna played basketball at the college level. They had an impressive career; however, earlier this year, in March, Haley announced her retirement from the sport in an Instagram post.She shared photos from her basketball journey with her sister while growing up. Haley penned an emotional caption:&quot;18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side. The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me—I will forever be grateful.&quot;Haley Cavinder's IG post /@haleycavinderShe played as a guard for the Miami Hurricanes with jersey number 14. She played for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2017 to 2022 and then for the last two seasons for the Hurricanes.Jake Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, joins her sister Hanna for NFL game dayJake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, cheered for him during the Week 7 outing of the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL team faced the Washington Commanders last week.Haley was joined by her sister Hanna for the outing, and they offered a glimpse of their outing in a transition video on the official Instagram account of the Cavinder twins. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the outing, Jake Ferguson’s fiancée wore a black and brown outfit. She wore a skirt and a matching crop top, and paired it with black boots. Her sister Hanna Cavinder opted for a white crop top and blue denim pants.The Dallas Cowboys had an impressive outing, and they won against the Commanders 44-22. It was their third win of the season.