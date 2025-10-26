“I’m committed”: Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro drops strong message while flaunting abs in blue gymwear

Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, loves sharing her workout routine on Instagram. Her posts feature spending time with her 11-month-old daughter, Capri, or enjoying outings with her girl friends.On Sunday, Vaccaro shared a mirror selfie from the gym, showing off her toned abs and captioend it:“I’m committed 😌💪🏽,” she wrote.In the picture, Vaccaro wore a blue co-ord gym wear paired with white shoes. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another post, Vaccaro can be seen doing core exercises using a stability ball. Her workout routine included crunches, mountain climbers, and other strengthening moves.“My core flow series #ownflow🤍,” Vaccaro wrote in the IG caption.The reel also featured overlay text that read:&quot;Core Flow Series.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyreek Hill is currently out for the 2025 NFL season after a horrific knee injury.Also read: Tyreek Hill's ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro rocks sporty black fit for fun playtime with Dolphins WR’s daughter CapriKeeta Vaccaro accuses Tyreek Hill of domestic abuse in lates divorce filingTyreek Hill faces scrutiny after allegations surfaced in unsealed court documents regarding his ongoing divorce from Keeta Vaccaro. The Miami Herald reviewed the new filing on October 8.It accused Hill of multiple incidents of domestic violence, which include shoving Vaccaro to the ground, ripping out her hair, and allegedly attempting to punch her stomach while she was pregnant.As per the amended divorce petition filed in Miami-Dade County, the accusations are part of eight separate incidents of alleged abuse during their marriage. The documents also allege that Hill spat in Vaccaro’s face, twisted her body parts, and forcibly removed her wedding ring during confrontations.The couple wed in November 2023 without a prenuptial agreement, and reportedly began facing problems when Hill demanded Vaccaro sign a postnuptial deal, which she refused.The filings claim the NFL star became “increasingly aggressive” afterward. This led to heated altercations at their Broward County mansion. Police were previously called to the couple’s home following a domestic dispute, though no arrests were made.Also read: (IN PICS) Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off $94,500 Birkin bag in chic black dress for night out