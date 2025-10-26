  • home icon
"I'm committed": Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro drops strong message while flaunting abs in blue gymwear

By Prasen
Modified Oct 26, 2025 11:12 GMT
&ldquo;I&rsquo;m committed&rdquo;: Tyreek Hill&rsquo;s estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro drops strong message while flaunting abs in blue gymwear
"I'm committed": Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro drops strong message while flaunting abs in blue gymwear

Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, loves sharing her workout routine on Instagram. Her posts feature spending time with her 11-month-old daughter, Capri, or enjoying outings with her girl friends.

On Sunday, Vaccaro shared a mirror selfie from the gym, showing off her toned abs and captioend it:

“I’m committed 😌💪🏽,” she wrote.

In the picture, Vaccaro wore a blue co-ord gym wear paired with white shoes. Have a look:

In another post, Vaccaro can be seen doing core exercises using a stability ball. Her workout routine included crunches, mountain climbers, and other strengthening moves.

“My core flow series #ownflow🤍,” Vaccaro wrote in the IG caption.

The reel also featured overlay text that read:

"Core Flow Series."
Tyreek Hill is currently out for the 2025 NFL season after a horrific knee injury.

Keeta Vaccaro accuses Tyreek Hill of domestic abuse in lates divorce filing

Tyreek Hill faces scrutiny after allegations surfaced in unsealed court documents regarding his ongoing divorce from Keeta Vaccaro. The Miami Herald reviewed the new filing on October 8.

It accused Hill of multiple incidents of domestic violence, which include shoving Vaccaro to the ground, ripping out her hair, and allegedly attempting to punch her stomach while she was pregnant.

As per the amended divorce petition filed in Miami-Dade County, the accusations are part of eight separate incidents of alleged abuse during their marriage. The documents also allege that Hill spat in Vaccaro’s face, twisted her body parts, and forcibly removed her wedding ring during confrontations.

The couple wed in November 2023 without a prenuptial agreement, and reportedly began facing problems when Hill demanded Vaccaro sign a postnuptial deal, which she refused.

The filings claim the NFL star became “increasingly aggressive” afterward. This led to heated altercations at their Broward County mansion. Police were previously called to the couple’s home following a domestic dispute, though no arrests were made.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

