"I'm getting too old for this crap" - Mike Florio reveals top reason why Tom Brady could retire after 2022 season

Tom Brady is entering his age 45 season in 2022.

Being a grandparent is not entirely unheard of at that age, but the quarterback is still out there taking hits and throwing touchdowns. In light of his turbulent offseason and ever-increasing age, more people are assuming 2022 will be his final season.

One NFL analyst claimed even the quarterback is unsure of what will happen once the final whistle blows at the end of the 2022 season. Speaking on Pro Football Talk Live, NFL analyst Mike Florio braced for an injury to end Tom Brady's season and, by extension, likely his career. Here's how he put it:

"That offensive line is going to be potentially leaky. And it all comes down to Brady making those decisions before he even has the ball as to who's going to be open and getting rid of the football before he finds himself in a delicate position. The arm is still there."

He went on to echo a sentiment he heard years ago:

"Someone told me this five years ago. The arm will be there for years to come. The legs are the issue and when he can no longer get away from pressure, if he starts getting hit, he's going to get hurt. And he's eventually going to say, 'I'm getting too old for this crap' and he's going to be done."

That one time Tom Brady actually said something relatable to me and every single person I know my age. https://t.co/BKYjoZLptG

He went on to claim that no one, including Tom Brady himself, knows what 2023 holds for him:

"And I think that this will be his last year at this point. But I agree with you, nobody knows. I think including him, nobody knows what's going to happen come 2023."

Tom Brady's unstable offseason

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Throughout his entire career sans 2020, Tom Brady has been the embodiment of consistency. However, 2022 proved to be anything but that for No. 12.

It started almost immediately after the 2021 season ended. Soon after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, the quarterback called it quits, retiring from the league.

However, just six weeks later, he was back in the saddle. It was later rumored that Brady was originally going to be a part-owner of the Miami Dolphins, but he got cold feet due to the Brian Flores lawsuit. Without a backup plan, the iconic signal-caller returned to football.

Even though he had returned physically, his mind seemed to be still focused on what came after football. Tom Brady signed a deal with FOX to call games for the network for 10 years following his eventual decision to leave the field for good.

Since then, he has taken an 11-day hiatus from training camp without a public explanation.

For those expecting the end to come after 2022, this year's offseason has been a gold rush of talking points. Will Brady step away after the upcoming season or will there be an extended epilogue to TB12's story?

