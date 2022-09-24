"I’m not that smart" - Herschel Walker bizarrely claims he'd expect to be embarrassed in debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock

Former football star Herschel Walker's foray into politics is turning out to be a lot less smoother than he and his supporters would have hoped for. In the upcoming debate for the Senate seat in Georgia, he tried to lower expectations regarding his own intelligence for the job. He will be up against incumbent Democratic Party Senator Raphael Warnock.

Ashton Pittman @ashtonpittman "I'm this country boy, I'm not that smart, and he's that preacher and he's a smart man, wear these nice suits. So he's gonna show up and embarrass me at the debate October the 14th. ... I'm gonna do my best."

—Herschel Walker, U.S. Senate candidate (R-Ga.)

The debate is scheduled for October 14 and the Heisman Trophy winner seems to deem himself as someone who is not as smart as his opponent. The aim seems to have been to set the benchmark so low that even if he bombed in the debate, it would not be sufficiently noticed or commented upon:

He specifically leaned into his country upbringing and contrasted himself with the purported elitism of his opponent.

Herschel Walker's Georgia story

Herschel Walker’s story is deeply rooted in the state of Georgia. He was born in Augusta and grew up in Wrightsville. But where he became well known was as a star running back for the University of Georgia. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and was instrumental in the university becoming the National Champions again.

The popularity of such a local boy doing well is expected to play great in local politics in Georgia. However, Senator Raphael Warnock has his own deep connections to the state and this play seems like an attempt by Walker to draw a contrast between the two.

In making that attempt, it seems that he is inferior when it comes to intelligence compared to his opponent. The race between the former Georgia-born and bred football star and the preacher at Martin Luther King's church is as close as ever.

Whether these current comments sink Herschel Walker or they benefit him remains to be seen. Needless to say, based on current evidence, there is a better chance of Herschel Walker remaining more universally loved within the state as a football player. Instead of being a senator that he may or may not get elected to.

