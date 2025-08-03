  • home icon
  • "I'm not sure there's somebody else out there": Stephen A. Smith sees Terry McLaurin overplaying his hand over Commanders trade request

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:44 GMT
Commanders Training Camp - Source: Getty

After being drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Commanders, Terry McLaurin signed a three-year extension worth $71 million in 2022. The wide receiver has been demanding a new contract from the team ahead of the 2025 season.

However, after failing to get a deal done over the past few weeks, Terry McLaurin decided to take a major step in his NFL career. On July 31, the 2x Pro Bowler requested the Washington Commanders for a trade.

On Saturday, Stephen A.Smith talked about McLaurin's trade request on ESPN's 'First Take.' Kimberley A. Martin asked Smith about how the Commanders' star is seeking a contract similar to what the Steelers paid DK Metcalf, which is $33 million per season. Smith responded by saying:

"I'm not sure Kimberley, and how wise it is for him to take this position at this particular moment in time," Smith said. "The brother is a guy that registers thousands years seasons with regularity. He can ball. He is a valuable asset to their franchise."

"My sources tell me right now they're at about $27 million with him. I think they should at least come up to $30 million. There's no question about that, but if they come up to $30-$31 million, I'm not sure there's somebody else out there that is giving Terry McLaurin those kind that kind of paper." (Timestamp- 1:30 onwards)
youtube-cover
In six seasons, McLaurin has played in 97 games for the Commanders. He has recorded a total of 6,379 yards and 38 TDs receiving for the team.

Browns star Denzel Ward tries to recruit Terry McLaurin

After his trade request, several teams and players have shown an interest in acquiring the Commanders' wide receiver. One of those players is Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward.

Both Ward and McLaurin played together in college at Ohio State. The Browns star took to social media with a message for the wide receiver.

"My Ohio State brother Terry McLaurin woud look fire in a Cleveland Browns jersey. I'm just saying," Ward wrote in a tweet on X.

It will be interesting to see if the Commanders decide to give McLaurin the contract he's looking for in the coming days.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

