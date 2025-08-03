"I'm not sure there's somebody else out there": Stephen A. Smith sees Terry McLaurin overplaying his hand over Commanders trade request

After being drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Commanders, Terry McLaurin signed a three-year extension worth $71 million in 2022. The wide receiver has been demanding a new contract from the team ahead of the 2025 season.However, after failing to get a deal done over the past few weeks, Terry McLaurin decided to take a major step in his NFL career. On July 31, the 2x Pro Bowler requested the Washington Commanders for a trade.On Saturday, Stephen A.Smith talked about McLaurin's trade request on ESPN's 'First Take.' Kimberley A. Martin asked Smith about how the Commanders' star is seeking a contract similar to what the Steelers paid DK Metcalf, which is $33 million per season. Smith responded by saying:&quot;I'm not sure Kimberley, and how wise it is for him to take this position at this particular moment in time,&quot; Smith said. &quot;The brother is a guy that registers thousands years seasons with regularity. He can ball. He is a valuable asset to their franchise.&quot;&quot;My sources tell me right now they're at about $27 million with him. I think they should at least come up to $30 million. There's no question about that, but if they come up to $30-$31 million, I'm not sure there's somebody else out there that is giving Terry McLaurin those kind that kind of paper.&quot; (Timestamp- 1:30 onwards)In six seasons, McLaurin has played in 97 games for the Commanders. He has recorded a total of 6,379 yards and 38 TDs receiving for the team.Browns star Denzel Ward tries to recruit Terry McLaurinAfter his trade request, several teams and players have shown an interest in acquiring the Commanders' wide receiver. One of those players is Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward.Both Ward and McLaurin played together in college at Ohio State. The Browns star took to social media with a message for the wide receiver.&quot;My Ohio State brother Terry McLaurin woud look fire in a Cleveland Browns jersey. I'm just saying,&quot; Ward wrote in a tweet on X.It will be interesting to see if the Commanders decide to give McLaurin the contract he's looking for in the coming days.