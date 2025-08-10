“I’m at war every day”: Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reaches out to Nicki Minaj to set record straight on viral X feud

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant tried to end the online feud between him and rapper Nicki Minaj.

On Saturday, he shared a tweet on X, apologizing to one of the world's best-selling music artists and her husband, Kenneth Petty. He said that he wants only "peace and positivity" to prevail over hate.

"On some G s**t ... @NICKIMINAJ , I really don't like the misunderstanding we had between each other. ... I apologize for bringing up your husband's past ... it's a shame only negative things make headlines between two black people who have much influence in our community.

"I'm at war every day with myself to better myself for my kids and the kids who are watching me, and the last thing I wanna do is argue over some stupid s**t. I pray for peace and positivity your way."

Dez Bryant @DezBryant On some G shit.. @NICKIMINAJ , I really don’t like the misunderstanding we had between each other .. I apologize for bringing up your husband’s past..it’s a shame only negative things make headlines between two black people who have much influence on our community. I’m at war

The feud started brewing last weekend when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones brought in Dez Bryant and Jay-Z into the picture while talking about Micah Parsons' contract situation. Jones said that he had faced similar drama back then when handling the three-time Pro Bowler's contract.

The former WR responded by asking Jones to leave him out of the equation, as he stayed quiet on unfair treatment. While the Cowboys owner didn't respond, Nicki Minaj stepped in. She responded to Dez Bryant's tweet by talking about how she had her own stories of unfair treatment about Jay-Z and his company, ROC Nation, who allegedly owed her money.

After some back and forth, Nick Minaj offered Bryant $10 million in cash to fight her husband, Kenneth Petty. While the ex-Cowboys star accepted the challenge and vowed to "stomp" her husband, Minaj responded by talking about previous allegations against the ex-NFL star about domestic violence when he allegedly abused his mother in 2012.

Dez Bryant expresses dismay over Cowboys' disappointing preseason result against Rams

After five seasons with Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the coach for the upcoming season. Fans got to see him in action during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out in favor of Schottenheimer's team as the Cowboys succumbed to a 31-21 loss at SoFi Stadium. Dez Bryant expressed his disappointment with the performance.

"We don't have no energy at all," Bryant tweeted.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant We don’t have no energy at all

The Cowboys next take on the Ravens on Aug. 16.

