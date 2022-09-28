"I made that look pretty easy" - Tom Brady jokingly boasts about his rushing capability

Every Monday, a new episode of Tom Brady's podcast, "Let's Go," is released and fans get a new look into the veteran quarterback's thoughts. The 45-year-old quarterback usually breaks down the most recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

This week, Brady broke down his rushing ability that he showcased during the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He said that he made a 40 yard dash into an 18 yard run, something that only he can do. He then went on to say that he made it look easy.

First Take @FirstTake @michaelirvin88 says Tom Brady gets a pass in yesterday's loss against the Packers .@michaelirvin88 says Tom Brady gets a pass in yesterday's loss against the Packers 👀 https://t.co/DmvvM8Vt18

Brady said that when he is running, it's because nothing good is happening on the field. He said that getting the ball out of his hands and into the hands of one of his talented playmakers is a best-case scenario. Basically insinuating that when he runs, it's the only option at the time. The worst part was that the run was called back after a holding call on the Bucs offense.

"I got out of it. It was a lot, believe me, I said after the game, nobody can turn a 40 yard run into an 18 yard run like I can. That was I made that look pretty easy going from 40 to 18. And look, when I'm out there doing that, there's not a lot of good things that are happening. And so the best thing I could do is get the ball out of my hands, give it to someone who can actually do something with it, which is someone other than the quarterback, one of the other five skill guys that can work magic when it's in their hands."

Granted, Brady was without his top wide receivers on Sunday afternoon. Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were both still out with injuries and Mike Evans served his one-game suspension from the altercation against the New Orleans Saints.

When will QB Tom Brady get his top receivers back?

Despite being without his top three targets in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers were close to a game tying drive in the 14-12 loss. If it weren't for quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently seeing the play on the stadium's video board, there may have been a chance for the win.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here's the exact quote from Todd Bowles last night, asked about Julio Jones' knee injury and if he could return vs. Chiefs: "I just know he could have played (but) we held him out. We want to make sure he's healthy and he'll probably be back out there next week." Here's the exact quote from Todd Bowles last night, asked about Julio Jones' knee injury and if he could return vs. Chiefs: "I just know he could have played (but) we held him out. We want to make sure he's healthy and he'll probably be back out there next week."

But, when will Tom Brady get his top three wide receivers back in the fold? Mike Evans, who served his one-game suspension on Sunday, will return for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Julio Jones, who suffered a partially torn PCL in his knee, could also return to the field as soon as Sunday night. His injury is progressing ahead of schedule, but the team won't know for sure until later in the week.

Chris Godwin, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1, is still unlikely to take the field against the Chiefs at this point.

