"I wouldn't mind it" - JuJu Smith-Schuster open to teaming up with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster only had a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. Despite undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, the wideout returned in the AFC Wild Card.

Now, he will, once again, become a free agent, and although he has said in the past that he would prefer to stay in Pittsburgh and possibly play another four seasons in the Steel City, he appeared to have a new outlook on his impending free agency.

On Wednesday, Smith-Schuster was at a 7-Eleven event in Dallas, alongside Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The 25-year-old wide receiver said that he was expecting to officially become a free agent this offseason. He was asked by reporters about the possibility of playing with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. He not only seemed like he wanted that to be an option as he praised Prescott, but he also took a dig at the Steelers facilities, mocking their "wooden locker rooms."

“He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms."- JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster's comments come just days after he took to social media to post a photo of what appeared to be his personal vehicle with the caption, "It’s been real, Pitt!”, which led to speculation that he wouldn't be returning. Now, with the statement made on Wednesday, it seems likely he will be playing for another team outside of Pittsburgh in 2022.

Could the Steelers still re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster seemed to suggest that he would like to re-sign with the Steelers, the same team that he took just a one-year deal with and apparently less money to play for.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the offseason in a much different situation than they have experienced. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has retired; therefore, the starting quarterback position is now up for grabs. With the uncertainty of backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, the Steelers may turn to the NFL Draft or even the trade market or free agency to find their new offensive leader.

The Steelers also seem confident in Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool as their one and two, so re-signing him may not be a priority.

With the unknown of the quarterback situation, perhaps the wide receiver is ready to move on to an already established quarterback and offense. While the Dallas Cowboys are set with offensive weapons, there are other teams that are eyeing additional help in the passing game.

