"I was nervous" - Brittany Mahomes shares 'thankful' experience on filming Netflix's Quarterback series

While engaging in a fun Q&A session with her fans, Brittany Mahomes revealed how she felt while shooting for the hit Netflix sports documentary series, "Quarterback."

"Quarterback" is a show that gives an unparalleled look into the professional and personal lives of the quarterbacks of the NFL. It takes viewers on an adventure as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota show how they prepare for the season.

As mentioned, the show also focused on the personal lives of the QBs. Thus, it gave Mahomes' wife a chance to shine, but while preparing for the show, she experienced nervousness. When a fan asked her if she was scared while filming, she wrote on her Instagram story:

"I was a little nervous yes!"

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

Another fan asked her which show was worth binge watching, she replied by saying that she does not watch anything apart from documentaries and sports related shows.

Brittany Mahomes felt overwhelmed by the appreciation she received from her fans

Brittany Mahomes has been the number one supporter of her husband since their college days. Hence, their beautiful chemistry actually helped the makers of the series make it more engaging.

That is because of her champagne scandal and other actions online. However, the “Quarterback” did a commendable job of portraying her real self, according to the co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram Story

Therefore, it was because of her positive portrayal that she received a tremendous amount of love and support from her fans. One fan wrote:

“I’m most excited for @netflix Quarterback episodes to have an in depth look of how badass and supportive @BrittanyLynne is for our QB 🔥 It starts at home, and she’s clearly killin it in every way as a mom and wife.”

Brittany responded and wrote:

“I appreciate kind people🥹🙏🏼 Thanks girl!💖”

This shows that even though fans know a lot about their favorite players and their families, sometimes insightful shows like "Quarterback" pull back the veil that is between the fans and sports personalities.

