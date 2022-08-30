"I sure love being your mama" - Brittany Mahomes shows off baby bump in adorable picture with daughter Sterling Skye

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't the only athlete in his family as his wife Brittany Mahomes is a former professional soccer player. She is now the co-founder in the expansion team Kansas City Current of the NWSL. The couple and their 18-month-old daughter can be frequently seen at the Current's game, supporting the team.

On Monday morning, Brittany Mahomes posted a photo on her official Instagram page, of herself and her daughter Sterling. In the photo, the mother and daughter can be seen in matching Kansas City Current t-shirts. Interestingly, Brittany Mahomes' baby bump is very evident in the photo.

The couple is expecting their second child, a son, this fall. She captioned the photo with a sweet message to her daughter, professing how much she loves being a mother to the couple's daughter.

"Sterling Skye, I sure love being your Mama."

During home games, the family posts photos on Instagram of their time at the game.

How long has Brittany Mahomes been part owner of the Kansa City Current?

The NWSL FC Kansas City soccer team stopped playing in 2017 and became an expansion team called the Utah Royals FC. The team lasted just three years when it too was shut down. In 2020, the team's assets were purchased by a Kansas City ownership group along with the rights to the team's roster.

Chris and Angie Long, who are financial executives, expressed their interest in bringing the team back to Kansas City. He wants to add another professional sports team to a die-hard Kansas City fan base. This will allow for the team to have a large fan base from the get go.

Brittany Mahomes, was a professional soccer player. She played soccer in Iceland for a year. She is now a certified personal trainer and entrepreneur who owns her own fitness brand.

She then to decided to invest in the team and bring a women's soccer team to Kansas City. The team was renamed the Kansas City Current and started playing in 2021 under their new moniker.

Brittany Mahomes and the Longs announced last year that they are also building a new state-of-the-art stadium in Kansa City. The stadium hasn't opened as of yet, but will be open in time for the team's 2023 season.

Brittany, Patrick and their daughter, along with extended family members, are always seen at Kansas City Current home games, showing their support for the home team.

