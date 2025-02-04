"I think Aaron Rodgers got a little CTE" - Ex-NFL All-Pro believes Jets QB is suffering from 'trauma'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown believes Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is suffering from CTE. In a podcast interview with Steiny on Tuesday, Brown was asked for his "top three CTE guys."

This reference stems from a joke suggesting that Brown's erratic behavior is linked to CTE.

Brown named Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Rodgers and himself as the top three "CTE guys." He specifically said that he believes Rodgers is dealing with trauma outside of football.

"I think Aaron Rodgers got a little CTE," Brown said. "He's a good player, but anytime you got trauma that's outside the game, that's just something you're dealing with.

"I feel like you gotta play football with a good spirit, a happy energy because you’re creating your reality and it’s like everybody’s naysaying over if the team winning or what you’re doing, so it’s a lot of talk over you. You gotta have blinders where you have happy energy that you want to put and see your goals."

Aaron Rodgers and his uncertain NFL future in 2025

Rodgers' future in the NFL next season is very much in limbo. The four-time MVP just wrapped up his 20th season in the league. After a disappointing 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, it has been speculated that the franchise could move on from Rodgers.

If that were to happen, there's a possibility that Rodgers could opt to retire from playing altogether rather than finding a new home. Of course, there's still a possibility that the 41-year-old decides to play for a new team in hopes of winning one more Super Bowl before riding off into the sunset.

This past season, after successfully recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Rodgers played his first full season as the Jets' starter. His numbers were unremarkable compared to his latter seasons in Green Bay, finishing the year with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Even after New York made a move to trade for Rodgers' longtime Packers wide receiver and friend, Davante Adams, the Jets only managed to finish the year with a record of 5-12.

It will be interesting to see if the Jets decide to move on from Rodgers and what the former Super Bowl winner will decide to do next if that is, indeed, the case.

