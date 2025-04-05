"I thought that was Brady": NFL fans react as Drake Maye spotted with Patriots legend Bill Belichick at UNC practice

The North Carolina Tar Heels are gearing up for a new chapter under 6x Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick spent 24 seasons with the Patriots as their head coach, leading them to a glorious era under QB Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick parted ways with the franchise in January 2024. The New England Patriots then drafted Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL draft with the third overall pick. On Friday, fans finally got the opportunity to see Maye and Belichick standing side by side.

Drake Maye visited the North Carolina Tar Heels during their recent offseason practice. In the photo circulating on social media since Friday, we see him watching the training session alongside Bill Belichick.

"Star: Patriots QB Drake Maye was hanging out with the legendary Bill Belichick at the UNC Football practice today. Greatness recognizes gratness," NFL insider Dov Kleiman wrote in the caption.

NFL fans took to the comments to react to the picture. Some said Maye looked exactly like Tom Brady while standing beside Bill Belichick.

"At first glance I thought that was Tom Brady, one fan commented.

"Honestly thought that was Tom Brady. The field presence is undeniable. Will Drake Maye surpass the Patriots single season passing TD record, currently held by Tom Brady?" another fan stated.

Others felt the rookie quarterback has yet to prove his worth as a star in the NFL.

"He ain't a star yet, should prove it this season though," this fan said.

"Isn't it premature to use greatness and Drake Maye in the same sentence?" another fan questioned

"I see one greatness. Where is the other greatness?" this fan said.

"He ain't a star yet he got a long way to go," another fan wrote

Maye spent three seasons at UNC. He joined the program in 2021 and recorded a total of 8,081 yards and 63 TDs passing during his collegiate career. Last season, during his NFL debut with the Patriots, he served as the backup to quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

However, Maye soon replaced Brissett as the team's QB1 and helped them to a 4-13 campaign. He was invited to participate in the 2024 Pro Bowl in place of Bills QB Josh Allen.

Retired 3x Super Bowl champ shares words of wisdom with Drake Maye

The Patriots made changes to their coaching staff after their underwhelming performance last season. They hired Mike Vrabel as the new head coach of the team. Furthermore, the franchise brought back Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator.

McDaniels was a part of the Patriots during the Tom Brady era under Bill Belichick and won six Super Bowls with the team. On last week's episode of 'Dudes on Dudes' podcast, ex-Patriots star Julian Edelman shared some advice for the rookie quarterback before training under a new offensive coordinator.

"(If I was Drake Maye), I would be very, extremely close with Josh and be able to talk the language," Edelman said. "You guys got to be able to finish each other's sentences by the time you guys are starting to call plays to other people."

"I would live in the film room and watch players that succeeded in the system you're about to run, watch Tom Brady old film, because that's the offense that you're going to be able to break down." (TS-1:15)

Drake Maye is already excited about Josh McDaniels' return to the New England Patriots. He will be hoping to replicate the same success they enjoyed under Tom Brady this upcoming season.

