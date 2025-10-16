  • home icon
  "I used to use him to let other teams score": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets removed from Madden 26

"I used to use him to let other teams score": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets removed from Madden 26

By Prasen
Modified Oct 16, 2025 21:02 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets removed from Madden 26 - Source: Imagn

Shilo Sanders' post-college journey hit another twist. The former Colorado safety went undrafted but signed briefly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he has now been removed from Madden 26, since he's not on any team or practice squad.

Deion Sanders' son had a turbulent offseason, which included being cut from the Bucs following an ejection and a fine for punching an opposing player during the preseason. EA Sports seems to have decided he no longer belongs in the game.

According to reports, Sanders wasn’t just benched or hidden in free agency; he was deleted from the Madden roster altogether. Fans quickly flooded social media with their reactions.

One X user said, "Damn I used to use him to let other teams score"
Another said, "Yeah it’s heartbreaking that a soon to be 26 year old 6th year senior isn’t currently on an NFL roster stop it 😂"
One X user tweeted, "Shilo in the free agent pool like 🧍‍♂️ waiting for Deion to buy a franchise mode team."
"Bro punched his ticket out of the league when he got in a preseason fight," tweeted another.
One more fans said, "No NFL team should take a chance on him… he wasn’t even good at Colorado. It’s not for his name he wouldn’t have even had a shot like he did."
"He’s not a star. He can’t make a team," commented another.

Earlier this year, Shilo cut ties with his father and former coach, Deion Sanders, as his representative after a rocky draft process. He recently worked out with the 49ers but didn’t land a deal.

Shilo Sanders imitates brother Shedeur Sanders at Browns game

Shilo Sanders never shies away from pulling a prank. Coach Prime's son attended the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, dressed head-to-toe in a similar style to his brother and Browns' rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

He even grew out his beard to match Shedeur’s look, fooling several fans into thinking the Browns’ new QB was casually walking around the stadium. Shilo later shared the whole stunt on his YouTube channel, joking about how fun it was to “play backup to the backup.”

“Shedeur did good today. I rate his performance 10 out of 10,” Shilo quipped in the video. “I like his movement. I like how he didn’t just stand in one spot.”
From the jersey and Browns shorts to the “Legendary” chain and orange arm sleeve, Shilo nailed every detail.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Prasen
