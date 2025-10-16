"I used to use him to let other teams score": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets removed from Madden 26

Shilo Sanders' post-college journey hit another twist. The former Colorado safety went undrafted but signed briefly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he has now been removed from Madden 26, since he's not on any team or practice squad.Deion Sanders' son had a turbulent offseason, which included being cut from the Bucs following an ejection and a fine for punching an opposing player during the preseason. EA Sports seems to have decided he no longer belongs in the game.According to reports, Sanders wasn’t just benched or hidden in free agency; he was deleted from the Madden roster altogether. Fans quickly flooded social media with their reactions.One X user said, &quot;Damn I used to use him to let other teams score&quot;Anytime23 @Anytime23CCSLINKDamn I used to use him to let other teams scoreAnother said, &quot;Yeah it’s heartbreaking that a soon to be 26 year old 6th year senior isn’t currently on an NFL roster stop it 😂&quot;One X user tweeted, &quot;Shilo in the free agent pool like 🧍‍♂️ waiting for Deion to buy a franchise mode team.&quot;Ghost @SlingerGhostLINKShilo in the free agent pool like 🧍‍♂️ waiting for Deion to buy a franchise mode team&quot;Bro punched his ticket out of the league when he got in a preseason fight,&quot; tweeted another.One more fans said, &quot;No NFL team should take a chance on him… he wasn’t even good at Colorado. It’s not for his name he wouldn’t have even had a shot like he did.&quot;&quot;He’s not a star. He can’t make a team,&quot; commented another.Earlier this year, Shilo cut ties with his father and former coach, Deion Sanders, as his representative after a rocky draft process. He recently worked out with the 49ers but didn’t land a deal.Also read: $60 million man Deion Sanders breaks silence on son Shilo Sanders being cut by Buccaneers after viral punchShilo Sanders imitates brother Shedeur Sanders at Browns gameShilo Sanders never shies away from pulling a prank. Coach Prime's son attended the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, dressed head-to-toe in a similar style to his brother and Browns' rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.He even grew out his beard to match Shedeur’s look, fooling several fans into thinking the Browns’ new QB was casually walking around the stadium. Shilo later shared the whole stunt on his YouTube channel, joking about how fun it was to “play backup to the backup.”“Shedeur did good today. I rate his performance 10 out of 10,” Shilo quipped in the video. “I like his movement. I like how he didn’t just stand in one spot.”From the jersey and Browns shorts to the “Legendary” chain and orange arm sleeve, Shilo nailed every detail.Also read: Shedeur Sanders' mom ,Pilar, reveals true feelings for Deion Sanders while shutting down Shilo Sanders' question regarding Browns QB1 spot