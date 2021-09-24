"I've got a decade worth of resume" - Richard Sherman yearning for another chance in the NFL amid Buccaneers rumors

CB Richard Sherman wants to play in NFL in 2021

Richard Sherman made the news just a few short months ago after being charged with five misdemeanors ranging from DUI to trespassing with a domestic violence relation. He issued a statement and apologized for his actions. Sherman also said he would step away from the NFL and football to work on his mental state, which takes a lot to admit and put the work into.

It looks like Richard Sherman is ready to take the field again.

Multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been undergoing therapy, is back to his old Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds and expects to be on the field at some point in 2021.



The 33-year-old CB had spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and was released after the 2020 season. The 49ers were discussing bringing him back before his incident occurred. Richard Sherman told USA Today that he got the help he needed and is 100% ready to get back into the NFL.

"I've got a decade worth of resume that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment. I've got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of. If you're judging me off of a momentary lapse, I'm probably not the player for you either way."

Richard Sherman does not want to be treated like a criminal...



There is plenty of truth behind his statement. If you look into Richard Sherman's past, the incident back in July was his only off-the-field issue and he owned up to it.

Sure, he's one of the most well-known trash-talkers in the league, but he plays up to the level of his trash-talk. In the NFL, domestic violence has been cracked down on much more over the last decade, and some teams tend to distance themselves from these types of situations. Like Richard Sherman said, look at his tape and not the news headlines.

Sherman's legal case won't be resolved until after the season and he doesn't expect a suspension from the NFL at this point. Teams can always reach out to the league office and get confirmation on this issue if they plan to sign him.

Former #49ers CB Richard Sherman is posting training videos to IG

Richard Sherman says his mind is healthy and his body is in the best shape since 2017 when he tore his achilles. He played well for the 49ers last season and part of the reason he was released was to shed some salary cap.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians have both expressed interest in Richard Sherman once he is available, but no deals have been made yet.

Kyle Shanahan wants Richard Sherman back as he may have released one of his best defenders from the team and could use his presence. The Buccaneers recently had to put starting CB Sean Murphy-Bunting on IR and the secondary has become a slight weakness.

Now that Richard Sherman is officially ready to sign with a team, it should only be a matter of time before he gets a contract. Tampa Bay could be the winner if Sherman prioritizes being a starter and contender.

