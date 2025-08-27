"I don't want to put a cap on it": Ben Johnson makes feelings clear on Caleb Williams' ceiling after Bears QB's struggles in camp

Caleb Williams has been a hot topic in the NFL offseason after his shaky performance for the Chicago Bears in his rookie year. However, new coach Ben Johnson is optimistic about the Bears QB1 ahead of the 2025 NFL season.On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's &quot;First Things First,&quot; Johnson discussed Williams’ development since he took the job. When asked about the sophomore QB's upside potential. Johnson said,“I don't want to even put a cap on it because he's got the ability. He's got rare ability to throw the football, and I feel strongly about that his decision-making is coming along. He's taken the coaching, myself, JT Barrett, Declan Doyle, all these guys that we have in the quarterback room, he's taking that and he's working to apply it.&quot; [02:20]“Now, is it coming so fast that we feel like he's going to be at his ceiling this year? No, absolutely not. But he's getting better every single day,” Johnson said.Johnson's words for Caleb Williams come after a shaky preseason performance from the former USC Trojans star. From missed passes to throwing tantrums during training sessions, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner showed a range of emotions during the rundown to the preseason games.Also read: &quot;Put on for the city in our new city&quot;: Angel Reese sends special message to Caleb Williams as Bears’ Arlington Heights move looms large Ben Johnson breaks down Caleb Williams’ gameplayDuring an appearance on &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; last week, Johnson discussed the 23-year-old quarterback. He explained that Williams' skills made the Bears' job appealing.“Yeah, we have conversations about that all the time. Just playing with a little bit more discipline and structure within the system to distribute to the playmakers that we have on the perimeter. But at the same time, what has made him such a special player over the course of his career in college and in the pros so far has been that ability to create,&quot; Johnson stated. [00:52]In his last preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams completed 11 of 15 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran twice for 18 yards in the Bears’ 29-27 win.Also read: Former NFLPA president warns Caleb Williams on repercussions of potentially struggling during preseason game vs. Bills