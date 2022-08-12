Create
"I do wonder where his head is at right now" - NFL reporter questions whether Tom Brady is still entirely focused on football

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ian Van Roy
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
Modified Aug 12, 2022 09:38 PM IST

Tom Brady is known by most as the most football-centric personality in the league.

Over the last two-plus decades, most agree no one has been more in love with the game than him. However, with news breaking of a non-injury related absence lasting until August 20 per Bucs Wire, analysts have been left scratching their heads.

Speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Ben Volland questioned whether the game provided the same spark of joy for the quarterback. Put simply, he wondered whether Tom Brady was as focused on the game in 2022 as in 2021. Here's how he outlined the question:

"I do wonder where his head is at right now. It's funny, you know, the article you mentioned I wrote today, the older Brady gets, the less we criticize and wonder if he can actually play."
I've no idea what the deal is with Tom Brady's absence from camp.But I wonder generally how many veteran players would have hung around a few more years if they were excused portions of training camp entirely.You're a perennial All-Pro, you ain't playing preseason anyway, cya

Volland added that if he wanted, Brady could be as good as ever but questioned if that fire to be the best is still alive in the superstar:

"I mean, he was so good last year at 44. There's no doubt in our minds that if Brady is fully committed, he can have a terrific season at age 45. But there are definitely signs that maybe his head isn't fully into it."
From @NFLTotalAccess: With the focus on work/life balance, #Bucs QB Tom Brady steps away for a bit. https://t.co/FuBzXSDYP1

Tom Brady's split focus in 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams
More than any other year, Tom Brady has had his focus split in multiple directions this offseason.

It started after losing to the Los Angeles Rams when the quarterback was seen quietly jogging off the field after getting knocked out of the playoffs. Soon after the exit, he announced his retirement from the league.

youtube-cover

The retirement lasted six weeks, but rumors suggested that he remained quite busy. He was allegedly working on a deal to become the next minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. However, Brian Flores' lawsuit forced Brady to look the other direction. With nowhere else to go, he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Soon after that, he signed a deal with FOX to call games for the network for a decade immediately following his final retirement from the league. Some expect this year to be his final season, while others claim he will carry on for multiple years.

youtube-cover

When will Tom Brady retire? Until an official announcement is made, many expect the looming retirement to cast a cloud over the league as the countdown clock ticks on.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

