"If Aaron Rodgers did it, I'll do it too" - 49ers star Nick Bosa funnily suggests he'd be down to try psychedelic Packers QB admitted to having

Nick Bosa is already one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, but he's still looking to improve his game even further. He recently joked with former NFL player Adam 'Pacman' Jones on the I Am Athlete podcast about what he would do to get better.

Jones prompted Bosa by asking if he'd heard about a recent story about Aaron Rodgers taking ayahuasca, a psychadelic drug, to help him play the best football of his career. Bosa's answer was simple and humorous:

"If Aaron Rodgers did it, I'll do it too."

Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on an episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast to talk about his experience with taking ayahuasca in South America during the 2020 NFL offseason.

Rodgers believes his experience with the psychadelic helped him reach a clearer and more centered place mentally. He also stated that he believes the new mindset that he achieved helped elevate his game on the field to be the best version of the quarterback he's ever been in his entire career.

While it's unclear if it can be credited to ayahuasca, Rodgers has been the best player in the NFL over the last two seasons.

He has been named the NFL MVP in each of the last two seasons, giving him four total NFL MVP awards during his career, the second most by any player ever. He believes his experiment helped him reach a new level.

The only potential issue with Rodgers admitting that he used ayahuasca is that it's an illegal drug in the United States. He took it legally in South America, so it's unclear if he will face any sort of disciplinary action from the NFL.

While Nick Bosa joked that he would do it too, his comment appeared to be more of a joke than anything. Bosa was likely crediting Aaron Rodgers for his MVP performances while saying he hopes to elevate his own game as well, as Rodgers has done.

Nick Bosa's NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa has been a force on the edge of the San Francisco 49ers defense since being selected with the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He recorded nine sacks during his rookie season, earning him the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Bosa was forced to miss almost the entire 2020 NFL season due to an injury, but bounced back even stronger for his third year in the league. He recorded 15.5 sacks during the 2021 NFL season and earned his second Pro Bowl selection.

