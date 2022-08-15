"If they call that during the regular season, I will lose it" - NFL fans fume at refs for ridiculous roughing the passer call during Cowboys vs. Broncos

The NFL is continually trying to protect the quarterback. In recent years, they've modified rules and added to them. This includes asking referees to watch for more illegal contact penalties this season. The quarterback is the most important position. Therefore, the league has tried to make it much safer for them.

The roughing the passer penalty is the perfect example of this. The NFL has attempted to cut down on hits to the quarterback, especially when they've already thrown the ball.

Many of those calls are controversial and can be game-changing. One from the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys preseason game is especially controversial.

Cowboys Due Diligence @StevieJPTX This is a legal hit. Idc what anyone says This is a legal hit. Idc what anyone says https://t.co/IyIrZxI3fK

During the broadcast, the announcers stated that they didn't like the call. They believed it wasn't an illegal hit. NFL fans agreed and were upset with the referees for calling it that way. One fan said they would "lose it" if this was called in the regular season.

Caleb Gawthorp @thorp84 @StevieJPTX If they call that during the regular season, I will lose it. Especially if it costs them the game. @StevieJPTX If they call that during the regular season, I will lose it. Especially if it costs them the game.

Upon replay, the evidence is clear that this was a legal hit, according to one fan.

MythyG🦉 @MythManGalvan @StevieJPTX I mean… dude still had the football while he was coming in at FULL SPEED. If he threw it way prior the defender would have pulled away, NOTE he STILL HAS THE BALL IN HAND AT THIS DISTANCE. No flag to me tbh, anyone that called it a flag is a broncos fan 🤷‍♂️. @StevieJPTX I mean… dude still had the football while he was coming in at FULL SPEED. If he threw it way prior the defender would have pulled away, NOTE he STILL HAS THE BALL IN HAND AT THIS DISTANCE. No flag to me tbh, anyone that called it a flag is a broncos fan 🤷‍♂️. https://t.co/AdqZK6o01B

Another just says that plays like that are a part of football and can't be avoided.

Logi B 513 @Logi513 @stevenkyle64 @StevieJPTX If my quarterback holds onto the football until the defender is inches away from his chest… then it is not the defenders fault if he is taken to the ground. It’s literally the defenders job to put him on the ground before he throws the football! @stevenkyle64 @StevieJPTX If my quarterback holds onto the football until the defender is inches away from his chest… then it is not the defenders fault if he is taken to the ground. It’s literally the defenders job to put him on the ground before he throws the football! https://t.co/9vFSWqtj9F

One comment said that anyone with a brain could see that it was clean.

Cowboys Due Diligence @StevieJPTX Everyone with a brain: Yeah that’s clean



Nerds who’ve never played: Bro you can’t tackle like that. I’ve never been in a single tackling drill in my life but let me tell you…. Everyone with a brain: Yeah that’s cleanNerds who’ve never played: Bro you can’t tackle like that. I’ve never been in a single tackling drill in my life but let me tell you….

Another is fed up with NFL referees.

Jesse Butler @SlippyTurtle14 @StevieJPTX This is flat out a legal hit. Refs in mid season form I see @StevieJPTX This is flat out a legal hit. Refs in mid season form I see 😒

One fan believes there should be another change to the rules.

JBay31 @JBay31



My guess is the Refs are being extremely cautious bc it’s preseason.



But I also think these penalties need to be reviewable @StevieJPTX Yea I’m not sure what else he’s supposed to do. Lowers his shoulder, delivers the hit and makes sure not to drive him into the ground or even land on him.My guess is the Refs are being extremely cautious bc it’s preseason.But I also think these penalties need to be reviewable @StevieJPTX Yea I’m not sure what else he’s supposed to do. Lowers his shoulder, delivers the hit and makes sure not to drive him into the ground or even land on him.My guess is the Refs are being extremely cautious bc it’s preseason.But I also think these penalties need to be reviewable

Some fans believe that this kind of game isn't football anymore.

Isham Burks @icebee99 @StevieJPTX This is why opponents easily march down the field to score. It’s not football anymore. Flags literally get you in field goal position off two non sense flag calls. @StevieJPTX This is why opponents easily march down the field to score. It’s not football anymore. Flags literally get you in field goal position off two non sense flag calls.

Others just don't understand.

Carl W @Car_D_W @icebee99 @StevieJPTX Yep, officials have way too much say in who wins/loses now….it’s a physical game that punishes physicality…make it make sense @icebee99 @StevieJPTX Yep, officials have way too much say in who wins/loses now….it’s a physical game that punishes physicality…make it make sense

The league may have taken their protection of quarterbacks too far.

Gene The Man @eugenevillarrea @StevieJPTX This is a very serious question should we consider putting flags on quarterbacks? Because it’s evident you can’t hit them anymore @StevieJPTX This is a very serious question should we consider putting flags on quarterbacks? Because it’s evident you can’t hit them anymore

It will be interesting to see how frequent these calls are in the regular season.

Are the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys going to the playoffs?

Following their preseason game, there are two talking points surrounding the two teams. For the Cowboys, it's their lack of discipline.

Even if that egregiously wrong roughing the passer call is removed, they still committed 16 penalties. That's not good.

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

For the Denver Broncos, the storyline is about how strong the defense looked. It should be an elite unit again this season.

Will either of these teams make the playoffs? Given their divisions, one has a much better shot than the other.

The Broncos play in the AFC West, perhaps the deepest and most difficult division in the NFL. They're going to face an extreme uphill battle.

For the Cowboys, the NFC East is much weaker, and they're still the top team in that division, so their playoff chances are fairly high.

