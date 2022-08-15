"If they call that during the regular season, I will lose it" - NFL fans fume at refs for ridiculous roughing the passer call during Cowboys vs. Broncos

The NFL is continually trying to protect the quarterback. In recent years, they've modified rules and added to them. This includes asking referees to watch for more illegal contact penalties this season. The quarterback is the most important position. Therefore, the league has tried to make it much safer for them.
The roughing the passer penalty is the perfect example of this. The NFL has attempted to cut down on hits to the quarterback, especially when they've already thrown the ball.
Many of those calls are controversial and can be game-changing. One from the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys preseason game is especially controversial.
During the broadcast, the announcers stated that they didn't like the call. They believed it wasn't an illegal hit. NFL fans agreed and were upset with the referees for calling it that way. One fan said they would "lose it" if this was called in the regular season.
Upon replay, the evidence is clear that this was a legal hit, according to one fan.
Another just says that plays like that are a part of football and can't be avoided.
One comment said that anyone with a brain could see that it was clean.
Another is fed up with NFL referees.
One fan believes there should be another change to the rules.
Some fans believe that this kind of game isn't football anymore.
Others just don't understand.
The league may have taken their protection of quarterbacks too far.
It will be interesting to see how frequent these calls are in the regular season.
Are the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys going to the playoffs?
Following their preseason game, there are two talking points surrounding the two teams. For the Cowboys, it's their lack of discipline.
Even if that egregiously wrong roughing the passer call is removed, they still committed 16 penalties. That's not good.
For the Denver Broncos, the storyline is about how strong the defense looked. It should be an elite unit again this season.
Will either of these teams make the playoffs? Given their divisions, one has a much better shot than the other.
The Broncos play in the AFC West, perhaps the deepest and most difficult division in the NFL. They're going to face an extreme uphill battle.
For the Cowboys, the NFC East is much weaker, and they're still the top team in that division, so their playoff chances are fairly high.