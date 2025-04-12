"If you wouldn't do it in real life, don't mimic it" - Cam Newton offers advice for Ja Morant amid gun celebration controversy

Former NFL star Cam Newton sent a strong message to Ja Morant amid ongoing controversies involving the Memphis Grizzlies' star guard. Morant was suspended earlier in his career for 33 games after flashing a gun during two separate Instagram Live sessions. He recently became controversial again for celebrations referencing gunfire.
The Grizzlies' star came under the spotlight after he made a gun gesture toward the Golden State Warriors’ bench during the Grizzlies' 134–125 loss on April 2. The NBA issued a warning after the incident, but Morant repeated the gesture in the next game, which earned him a $75,000 fine.
Cam Newton reacted to the situation on Thursday’s episode of his 4th & 1 show. The retired quarterback questioned Morant’s actions, saying (from the 3:58 mark):
“I wouldn't say Ja Morant is a villain; I think, if anything, he is a player for the culture. It ain't a lot of them out there now, like he really plays like one of the dudes from around the way that didn't make it, but he made it."
"I ask him this, if you wouldn't do it in real life, don't mimic it. Straight up because if we keeping it a hundred, like you're insinuating you shooting somebody, right? Could you?"
Morant, the 2022 NBA Most Improved Player, is still leading the Memphis Grizzlies to the postseason (47–33), although they slipped from a top-three spot in the Western Conference standings to being a play-in team in just a few weeks.
Cam Newton warns Dak Prescott against offseason physique transformation
Before addressing Ja Morant's controversy, Cam Newton shared advice for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.
On April 3, the former NFL MVP used himself as an example that gaining some weight in the offseason can help Prescott with hits.
“I couldn't be 240 and running as much as I did because those hits, they add up, they take a toll. I'm saying Dak Prescott looks really good and I'm not saying this in no type of sleazy way, like bro, the offseason is where you become the best version of yourself.”
Prescott has shared encouraging news about his rehab, saying he's at a stage where he could suit up if necessary.
