IN PHOTOS: 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk share memorable moments from 4th of July celebrations in New York

George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk celebrated the 4th of July together with their family members, and the 31-year-old shared several pictures of them from the holiday.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end and full back had a blast as their pictures showed some of the best and most memorable moments from the day.

The post started with a pic of Juszczyk kissing his wife, Kristin, who wore a bikini top and shorts. Then he was seen posing with Ben Soffer, the CEO of Spritz Society. The third picture was with his teammate, Kittle, who was dressed in an overall that had the American flag printed on it.

Fans then got to see a group picture of both NFL stars with their lovely ladies. There was also a big batch of pasta that was served to the guests. Lastly, the post ended with fireworks.

Fans admired the friendship between Kittle and Juszczyk. They found it impressive that the two gel well with each other on and off the field. A few days ago, the tight end of the Niners made a surprise appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

What was George Kittle asked on the popular sportscaster's show?

George Kittle interrupted the show when Eisen asked a question about the 49ers quarterback to Kyle Juszczyk. Kittle was present at Juszczyk's house while the interview was transpiring. Hence, he got the chance to join in on the conversation.

Kittle seemed frustrated that the constant focus was on the questions surrounding the 49ers quarterback. He highlighted that QB talk has been a common topic among the fanbase and expressed his belief that it is ultimately up to the coach, Kyle Shanahan, to decide who starts at QB.

"You know, you’ve been asking a lot of quarterback questions over my entire career, and the fact that you just keep asking guys, it’s just kind of crazy," Kittle continued. "Is there any other content out there that people want to know about the San Francisco 49ers?"

Kyle Juszczyk, Kittle's teammate, mentioned that they frequently work together both during the off-season and in-season.

Eisen was disappointed as the interruption occurred just before Juszczyk could answer a question about the 49ers' quarterback uncertainty.

