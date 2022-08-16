In Photos: 55-year-old Cowboys legend Troy Aikman looks absolutely jacked in shirtless beach photo

Troy Aikman and Jimmy Johnson were two of the driving forces behind the Dallas Cowboys' success in the 1990s. Since retiring from the National Football League, Troy Aikman has worked as a color analyst for FOX through last season. He will now join Joe Buck as they make the transition to ESPN this season to cover "Monday Night Football."

But that isn't all fans are talking about when it comes to Aikman. Pictures from his vacation to the Florida Keys have surfaced. He went to visit his former head coach Jimmy Johnson. Aikman's appearance has caught a lot of people by surprise. Aikman appeared to be in the best shape of his life, perhaps even better than he was during his playing days.

So, what's the secret to Aikman's well-toned muscles and overall health improvements? Nutrition. The 55-year-old mentioned in an interview with Men's Health magazine earlier this year that he follows a Pegan diet. This type of diet requires 75% of your diet to be plant-based, while the other 25% can be meat products.

He also said that he drinks two gallons of water per day. This is something that fellow quarterback Tom Brady has said was the reason for his success and durability all of these years. But it may be Aikman's ability to not have a "cheat meal" very often that has led him to a healthier lifestyle.

Where most people would indulge in their favorite gulity pleasure snack once a week, he waits months.

“Some people have a one-day-a-week cheat meal. I have one every two or three months.” - Troy Aikman

How long did QB Troy Aikman play in the NFL?

Quarterback Troy Aikman was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the first overall selection in the 1989 NFL Draft. He was named to the NFL Pro Bowl five times in his career and won three Lombardi Trophies with the Dallas Cowboys. He was named Super Bowl MVP in 1992 after the Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills in a dominating 52-17 win.

Matt Chernoff @RealMattlanta Troy Aikman has been up in the gym working on his fitness. Jeez. Troy Aikman has been up in the gym working on his fitness. Jeez. https://t.co/Y2VU11iuuB

His playing career lasted until after the 2000 NFL season when he decided to retire due to a lingering back injury. It was, however, rumored to be because of the concussions he suffered throughout his career.

After retiring, he immediately went into the broadcasting booth and has partnered with Joe Buck for 20 years.

