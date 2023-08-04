IN PHOTOS: Aaron Rodgers’ $9,500,000 New Jersey mansion complete with 8 bedrooms and a wine cellar

Aaron Rodgers and his commute to work won't take as long as the new Jets quarterback bought a mansion 10 miles from MetLife Stadium. The $9.5 million mansion located in Montclair, New Jersey is a 4,000 square feet house on about two acres of property.

It is an eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom home that was built just last year was initially listed at $11 million, before it was sold in June.

The mansion includes a spacious gourmet kitchen catering to culinary enthusiasts and a magnificent wine cellar. It also features a voluminous three-car garage that caters to both function and style.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The indoor/outdoor living space in the QB's mansion. Credit: The Daily Mail

The quarterback can enter his New York Jets teammates in the customized media room equipped for entertainment purposes. The 39-year-old can enjoy a home office and a gym as well throughout the season.

A gym in the Jets star's New Jersey mansion. Credit: The Daily Mail

Aaron Rodgers wanted a change of scenery after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. His move to the Big Apple was one of the bigger headlines this offseason.

He is looking to lead a Jets team that finished with a 7 - 10 record last season, their seventh straight losing season.

A view of Rodgers' spacious bedroom. Credit: The Daily Mail

New York last made the playoffs in the 2010 season, the same season in which Rodgers and the Packers won the Super Bowl. However, the Jets have a good chance to snap the streak.

View of the NYC skyline from the mansion. Credit: The Daily Mail

The team went out and signed free-agent wide receivers Allan Lazard and Mecole Hardman to go with Garrett Wilson. Wilson was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.

How much will Aaron Rodgers make this season with the Jets?

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year $112.5 million restructured contract extension with the Jets last month. He is set to make $36.9 million in the 2023 season with New York.

He will be the sixth-highest-paid quarterback this season and the highest-paid signal-caller in the AFC East. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills trails Rodgers as Allen will make $28 million.