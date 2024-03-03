IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle stuns in glamorous Balmain x Paris Fashion Week recap

TikTok influencer Alix Earle was in France the past few days for Paris Fashion Week. This weekend, she attended the Balmain Fashion House show and shared photos and videos of the event on Instagram.

Her outfit of course was a piece from the Balmain collection and was a white and black ensemble. The white dress had a slit up the side and three-quarter length sleeves. The front of the dress featured a black design that resembled a leotard.

@balmain recap 📷 🍇 #balmainfw24

She paired the unique look with a black headband, black stockings and black heels.

Alix Earle's photos from Paris Fashion Week.

The Balmain Luxury Fashion House was founded in 1945 in Paris and creates only luxury fashion looks and styles.

Alix Earle and boyfriend Braxton Berrios take trip to Aspen

Just days before she jetted off to Paris, France, influencer Alix Earle was in Aspen, Colorado with boyfriend Braxton Berrios. She and the NFL wide receiver were attending the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen, the same festival they also attended in the Hamptons last summer.

Earle posted photos of the couple along with other friends taking in the sights and sounds of the music festival. They attended the Chainsmokers concert where they even had backstage access. Furthermore, David Guetta and Labrinth performed at the music festival. The two also hit the slopes as Earle shared photos from a ski lift.

"Aspen … you got the best of us."

Earle also shared an experience where their group made custom cowboy hats at a local establishment in Aspen.

Earle and Berrios began dating sometime last spring; although rumors of their relationship didn't circulate until early summer. The TikTok star hinted that she was dating an NFL player, or NFL Man, as she referred to him but didn't disclose it was the then-Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards and finally confirmed that they were dating on an episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast this past fall.