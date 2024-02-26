IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios and girlfriend Alix Earle enjoy offseason at Palm Tree Music Festival's Chainsmokers show

NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, TikToker Alix Earle, are enjoying the downtime this offseason. The couple was in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend for the Palm Tree Music Festival, as Earle posted photos on her Instagram story showing them enjoying their time.

The Chainsmokers, David Guetta and Labrinth all performed throughout the weekend. Earle shared a video of The Chainsmokers on stage Saturday night and an image of her enjoying a view of the sow-clad mountain.

Alix Earle's Instagram stories of the event.

Earle then shared additional photos of Braxton Berrios, shirtless, wearing ski goggles and holding a bottle of champagne. In another picture on her Instagram stories, she was wearing ski goggles and had a bottle of champagne as they appeared to be at a party at the music festival.

Berrios and Earle enjoying the offseason.

Alix Earle also dedicated a post on her social media that included clips of the weekend in Aspen, Colorado, with Berrios and other friends.

The wide receiver and special teams specialist is having fun before NFL free agency opens up in a few weeks.

Braxton Berrios surprises Alix Earle with fabulous Valentine's Day date

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle celebrated their first Valentine's Day together this year. The wide receiver went all out to ensure that he and Earle had the best day possible, and both posted photos on Instagram to share their day.

In one photo, the couple is seen sitting on a yacht with a large bouquet of white and red roses and glasses of champagne. Braxton Berrios, who doesn't post much about his personal life on social media, shared a few photos of their special day. He wished his girlfriend a "Happy Valentine's Day" and said that life is better with her:

"Better with you. Happy Valentine’s Day ♥️"

The TikTok star then shared her own recap and gave the wide receiver credit for putting together such a special day:

"Shoutout to @braxtonberrios for planning the best day I could ever ask for ❣️ Happy Valentine’s Day."

Besides chartering the yacht, the couple also went for massages and a trip to the beach.