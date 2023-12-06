IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes debuts new nickname for daughter Sterling after capturing adorable moment

Brittany Mahomes often shares some adorable photos of her and Patrick Mahomes' two children on Instagram. Whether it's a family outing or just a typical day in the life of a mother of two small children, she documents it in photos.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo of her two-year-old daughter Sterling in the backseat of the car. She was sitting in her car seat, apparently daydreaming while listening to her headphones.

She captioned the first photo by calling her daughter 'sassy'. However, after the first pic, she caught on and didn't want any more photos taken.

Brittany Mahomes posted adorable photos of her daughter Sterling.

In the next photo of the series on Brittany's Instagram stories, she showed Sterling putting her foot up in the air as she realized she had her camera out. The third and final photo shows her daughter's foot completely blocking her face.

Brittany Mahomes includes Taylor Swift in gameday collage

During the NFL season, Brittany Mahomes documented her gamedays as she supported husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Her gameday crew, which includes her children, family members, and other Chiefs' family, has grown this season.

On Sunday night, Brittany attended the Chiefs' road game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The temperatures were near freezing and there were even snow showers during pre-game warmups. That didn't stop the Chiefs' friends and family from attending the game.

Brittany posted photos of her gameday outfit which included a custom leather bomber jacket that had Patrick Mahomes' number 15 on the back. The front had the Kansas City Chiefs logo and stars on the sleeves. Chiefs tight end Blake Bell's wife Lyndsay Bell was also with Brittany, as was Taylor Swift.

In the collage of photos posted on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram page, Swift posed with her and Bell in one of the photos while taking in the game from the suite.

The national broadcast and fellow fans gave plenty of attention to Swift up in the suite. The broadcast showed her enjoying the game sitting next to the other Chiefs' family members as she supported tight end Travis Kelce.