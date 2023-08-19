In Photos: Brittany Mahomes shares fun day out with baby Bronze, Sterling

Brittany Mahomes and her two children - daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze - had a day filled with laughter recently.

The starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs is busy with preseason games. Hence, he is unable to spend time with his family. However, Brittany is making the most of her time with her children.

The former soccer player shared videos and pictures of her children. In one of them, her children are swinging and flailing their hands in the air. In other pictures, she gave an update about her daughter's potty training sessions. She wrote:

"The face of a perfect angel who hasn't had an accident in two days."

"Still haven't left the house to test these skills but we shall see."

Image Credit: Brittany's Instagram Story

Each day has been a learning experience for her. As her children are growing up, Brittany Mahomes has been busying herself with teaching them various things; one such was potty training. The co-owner of the KC Current shared pictures of her daughter and how she was teaching her to carry out that task.

Brittany Mahomes criticized by fans for oversharing about her daughter on her social media account

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes, has come under fire from Reddit users for sharing pictures of her two-year-old daughter's toilet training progress. Fans deemed the photos both inappropriate and overly personal, expressing concern for the child.

Despite the backlash, Mahomes received positive feedback from an OnlyF*ns model, who praised her for supporting her family.

The Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post).

In addition to the controversy, Mahomes recently shared snapshots of her children getting ready for Patrick's first preseason game. The family opted to support the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback from home rather than at the stadium.

Mahomes has also shown her philanthropic side, supporting fundraisers for wildfire victims in Maui and the 'Baby2Baby' organization, which aids children in need.

Overall, Brittany sharing her daughter's potty training progress has sparked criticism, while her support for her family and charitable endeavors has garnered positive attention.

