  IN PHOTOS: Brittany and Patrick Mahomes stun in $10,190 Louis Vuitton, Dior outfit for romantic date night




Brittany and Patrick Mahomes seem to be making the most of the NFL offseason.

Busy throughout the year, the power couple has a few months off before the 2024 season kicks off. Starting with a vacation and their second wedding anniversary, Brittany and Patrick have made sure to keep their followers updated.

In a recent Instagram post, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, shared a few photos from what looked like a recent date night out. The couple posed for the camera together, with Brittany modeling a few eye-catching accessories.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes head out for date night during NFL offseason
Stepping up her game with a glamorous outfit, Brittany was wearing a Mugler corset denim bodysuit, which costs $1,300.

She styled her outfit with Yves Saint Laurent Opyum booties in leather, which are described as ankle boots with a pointed toe, a side zipper and the YSL logo as the metal heel. Made in Italy, the boots cost $1,890.

However, the most expensive item on Brittany's outfit was her stunning Around Me PM Louis Vuitton bag in a black-and-white colorway.

Mahomes, on his end, was wearing a Dior Oblique Polo Shirt worth $1,500 and B31 Runner Sneakers worth $1,050.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany enjoyed relaxing vacay in Mexico

Before celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary back home, the couple, along with their friends and children, enjoyed a much-needed vacation in Mexico.

Brittany made sure to keep fans updated, even sharing adorable moments and snippets featuring the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and their children: Sterling Skye and Bronze.

Patrick Mahomes cooks for wife Brittany during vacation in Mexico
"Fresh made s'more by my boo," Brittany wrote on the story.

However, Brittany also suffered from a fracture while on vacation. The former soccer player took to warning every other mom:

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back."

However, Brittany Mahomes wasn't ready to let the holiday spirit drop:

"But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

Brittany even shared a small throwback on their wedding anniversary, referring to Mahomes as her "forever."


