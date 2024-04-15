IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy's wife Jenna captures 'perfect sunset' on couple's relaxing Florida trip

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna married and celebrated their honeymoon last month. The pair took advantage of the NFL offseason by booking another trip, this time to Florida.

Jenna Purdy gave a glimpse of their trip to Florida with a few posts on her Instagram story. Her first photo shows a row of beachfront homes on the Florida coast.

"Guess who picked our cute little rental for our FL stay?"

Jenna Purdy gave a glimpse at their recent vacation in Florida.

She gave a few glimpses of the view from the deck in her Instagram story. The first thing she showed was the beautiful Florida sunrise as she was enjoying breakfast.

"It provided perfect sunrise views."

The sunsets on the beach were quite clear from Purdy's rental home.

And of course, if it has a great view of the sunrise, it also has a great view of the sunset. She shared one last photo of her and Brock Purdy in a sweet moment on the beach, watching the sunset.

"& sweet sunsets."

The couple enjoyed a sweet moment on the beach during sunset.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback who led his team to Super Bowl LVIII is taking all of the downtime he can before the grind of the 2024 NFL season begins.

Brock Purdy and wife Jenna celebrated honeymoon in Turks and Caicos

Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna tied the knot in Iowa, the same state they met when both were students at Iowa State. The couple tied the knot in front of over 300 guests and then set off on a tropical honeymoon in the Turks and Caicos.

Jenna Purdy shared photos of her and her husband's beach honeymoon on Instagram. The photos in the social media post showed the newly married couple enjoying time on a jet ski, fishing and even walking along the white sand.

"Honeymoon w/ my husband."

Besides their honeymoon and the recent beach trip to Florida, the couple also recently went on a hike in California's Big Sur. During their trip, they made stops at McWay Falls and Tan Bark Trail.

