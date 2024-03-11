IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy's wife Jenna shares gorgeous snaps from fairytale Des Moines wedding

Brock Purdy married his college sweetheart, Jenna Brandt, over the weekend in her hometown of Des Moines, Iowa. Jenna Purdy, as her Instagram profile now reads, shared photos from their big day.

In the caption, the former collegiate volleyball player shared how great of a day it was as well as her excitement to start her life with her husband.

"Best day of our lives🤍 I get to call my best friend my HUSBAND for forever and ever!!!!"

She shared a photo of her and Purdy kissing outside the church in front of an arch of white roses. There was also another photo of the couple surrounded by their bridal party, who all shared their excitement for the couple. Jenna Purdy also gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at their first dance with a black-and-white photo of the couple dancing.

Jenna Purdy's photos on Instagram.

The Purdys celebrated their big day surrounded by hundreds of guests.

The final photo of the Instagram collage was from the couple's reception. While Jenna Purdy chose a strapless white gown for the ceremony, she wore a sparkly, white halter top dress for the reception afterward.

The couple got engaged in July 2023 while on vacation in Florida, surrounded by both of their families.

Brock Purdy's wife Jenna celebrated with friends just weeks before tying the knot

In the weeks leading up to their big day, Brock Purdy's wife Jenna celebrated with family and friends. In early January, she celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Telluride, Colorado for a snowy weekend in the mountains. Surrounded by her friends, she wore white for the occasion.

She donned a white beanie that read "Bride" on it and even attached a veil to her ski helmet while she was making her way down the mountain.

Then, just days after Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers were defeated in Super Bowl LVIII, friends and family of the couple hosted her bridal shower. The quarterback's sister, Whittney Purdy, shared photos of the event on Instagram.

The caption read that they were counting down the days until she and Brock Purdy said "I do."