IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek helps Rob Gronkowski recreate legendary Halloween outfit

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek know how to make their Halloween memorable. Always opting to make the moment personal, the popular couple ended up choosing some throwback costumes for this year. While the SI model didn't pose with Gronk, she certainly helped him set up for the shot.

Choosing a throwback, Gronkowski recreated his cow costume from eighteen years ago. Not only did the retired NFL icon redo the whole costume, but their pet bulldog was also given a costume of his own.

Image Credit: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's official IG accounts

In an Instagram video, Kostek explained that she didn't get the costumes that she wanted last minute, and ended up going with this one. Although Kostek did have an idea for her costume next year, she decided to keep it a secret.

Ultimately, Kostek helped recreate the cow pic from years ago:

"I remembered this cow pic of him in high school and had to work with what was left at the store and in a size that would fit him."

Gronk, who posed with Ralphie, seemed delighted to get some shots in:

"[Ralphie Gronkowski] is dressed as Snoop Dogg, and now Ralphie been eating lots of food tonight. He told me the best night ever."

Camille shared a few throwback shots, reminiscing all the iconic Halloween looks they've created.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have their own secret to a happy relationship

Together for almost a decade, Kostek and Rob Gronkowski remain one of the most popular couples in the NFL world.

Earlier this year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model spoke to DJ XANDRA during Miami Swim Week. Going into the details of her relationship, Kostek revealed the reason behind their relationship despite being 'busy with work.'

“Communicate your feelings and don’t assume that the other person knows what’s going on in your head. Just be open, (and) talk to each other," Camille said.

Kostek also encouraged everyone to focus on quality time, along with supporting their partner's goals.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski at SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

This year, the couple ventured into business together. Speaking to Forbes, Rob Gronkowski described the experience, and their new venture, 'Voomerang':

“We've done things together, charity events, going and representing ourselves, giving back to the community, but we've never done business together. And this is our first time doing business together.

"We thought it would make sense with Voomerang because we love to give to charities, and we love to give to the community."

Voomerang, a website, is meant to change how charities reach a new audience in the USA.