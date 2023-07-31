IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek ‘living in a fairytale’ on stunning Iceland trip

Camille Kostek is on a scenic journey to Iceland, where the swimsuit model is living her best life.

Her trip to Iceland was for shooting purposes. The former New England Patriots cheerleader told her fans that she had collaborated with a jewelry brand.

The pieces from her collaboration with the brand are inspired by the “blue hues” of the Blue Lagoon. She also revealed that it was her lifelong dream to visit Iceland. And now that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is at her dream location, she has been uploading beautiful pictures and videos of her trip to her Instagram story.

In one of the stories, she wrote:

“I feel like I’ve been living in a fairytale.”

Kostek shared pictures of lush green mountains covered in clouds. In another story, she wrote:

“Summer in Iceland.”

She also showed her fans a flock of sheep but called them "chickens."

“If something is cute in my life, they are little chickens.”

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

Camille shows breathtaking views of Iceland's flora and fauna (Image Credit: Camille's Instagram Story).

Camille also shared pictures of a mighty waterfall and the pieces of jewelry she designed with Dune Jewelry.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

The longtime girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski wore two blue rings. As mentioned previously, the jewelry was inspired by the Blue Lagoon and her love for nature. She was also awestruck by the fresh produce available at the gas stations in Iceland.

Camille Kostek attended the world premiere of Barbie

Kostek has been expressing her excitement over the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer captivated her attention as she took inspiration from the movie's color palette to dress up for Miami Swim Week.

Finally, Camille and Gronk got the opportunity to attend the world premiere of the Barbie movie. And as expected, the movie did not fail to impress her and the audience.

Kostek rocked the Malibu Barbie look in a pink form-fitting dress with a feathered train, styled by Emily Evans. The 2023 SI Swimsuit model completed her look with a small pink handbag and flirty makeup. Her blonde locks were elegantly styled in a partial updo.