In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt continues to stun as 4th of July celebrations kick in

The former Miss USA contestant, Gracie Hunt, celebrated the 4th of July by attending a parade in Aspen, Colorado.

The 24-year-old model looked glamorous in a bright red leather skirt, as she looked happy to celebrate the spirit of freedom of the nation. She did her best to put her fans in patriotic mode.

The caption of the post was:

"Happy 4th of July!🇺🇸 Grateful for this country and for the freedom we have. I feel very blessed, even with all its flaws, to live in the USA. America is sometimes a mess, but it's our mess, so let’s be a little kinder, dream a little bigger, and never forget the ideals this country was founded on. James 1:17."

Hunt looked as beautiful as ever and wasted no time in showing her fans the local firemen who took part in the parade. She posed in front of a huge red firetruck and paired her bright red skirt with a Rolling Stone t-shirt and white sneakers. Fans loved the post and showered her with compliments.

The daughter of Clark Hunt recently went on a lavish $7,500-a-night South African safari. The swimsuit model showed off when she 'followed the rainbow' in a beige bikini.

Before going on her trip and after attending the Kansas City Chiefs' ring ceremony, Hunt flew to Dallas to undergo surgery for a tendon tear on her foot. She said:

"After the ring ceremony last Thursday, I came back to Dallas and got a stem cell injection in my foot to help heal the tendon tears."

Gracie Hunt explored peace and tranquillity on her luxurious vacation

Gracie Hunt is fond of spending her time in nature and often posts pictures of beautiful scenery on social media. Once, the model uploaded a string of pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

After her grandmother, Norma, passed away at the age of 85, she decided to channel her energy into philosophy. The Chiefs heiress stated that when life became unpredictable; she relied on nature and her faith to keep her grounded.

"Peace like a river. Love like an ocean.💙When it feels like you’re going through it and life takes a turn in a direction you didn’t want, what brings you comfort? For me, time in nature, my faith, and a close relationship with my family are grounding forces."

Additionally, Gracie Hunt said that losing a loved one is a normal occurrence, but it's her beliefs that keep her strong in times like those.

