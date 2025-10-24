(In Photos) Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reflects on her Miss Kansas USA journey with heartfelt note ahead of Miss USA finals

The Miss USA 2025 competition will take place on Friday and Gracie Hunt recently did some reflecting on her experience with the pageant. On Friday morning, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share her thoughts and some throwback photos. She also reflected on her experience of being crowned Miss Kansas USA and then competing in the Miss USA competition in 2021.&quot;Years later, I’m still grateful for everything being Miss Kansas USA taught me — from public speaking and leadership to resilience and sisterhood. Pageants remain powerful spaces for women to grow and to be heard. Best of luck to all the incredible contestants competing at Miss USA finals — may you shine with confidence and grace!&quot; Gracie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the Instagram post, Hunt shared a few snapshots of her time during the Miss USA competition. Including the various dresses she wore on stage. Hunt shared photos from her time during the Miss USA competition. (Photos via Gracie Hunt's Instagram)Gracie Hunt was crowned Miss Kansas USA in April 2021 and then competed in the 2021 Miss USA competition in November of that year. Gracie placed 16th in the competition. Gracie Hunt shares Chiefs gameday vlog after Week 7 winGracie Hunt shares her gameday experiences each week during the NFL season. The content creator shows her support each week for the Kansas City Chiefs as and for the Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, she shared a mini vlog of her day. The video was shared on Instagram and documented the entire day which began with an early morning workout with boyfriend Derek Green. When they arrived at Arrowhead Stadium, they attended a pregame faith ceremony. She included time stamps of her pregame routine which included a trip to the sidelines of Arrowhead Stadium during pregame warmups. &quot;NFL Week 7 ✔️❤️💛&quot; Gracie vlogged. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHunt's gameday outfit consisted of a red mini skirt that she paired with a white top and a light tan leather jacket. The Kansas City Chiefs dominant performance was on full display on Sunday as they shutout their AFC West rivals 31-0.