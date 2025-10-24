  • home icon
  (In Photos) Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reflects on her Miss Kansas USA journey with heartfelt note ahead of Miss USA finals

(In Photos) Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reflects on her Miss Kansas USA journey with heartfelt note ahead of Miss USA finals

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 24, 2025 17:33 GMT
MAXIM Saints &amp; Sinners Big Game Party - Source: Getty
Gracie Hunt reflected on her journey with Miss USA.- Source: Getty

The Miss USA 2025 competition will take place on Friday and Gracie Hunt recently did some reflecting on her experience with the pageant. On Friday morning, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share her thoughts and some throwback photos.

She also reflected on her experience of being crowned Miss Kansas USA and then competing in the Miss USA competition in 2021.

"Years later, I’m still grateful for everything being Miss Kansas USA taught me — from public speaking and leadership to resilience and sisterhood. Pageants remain powerful spaces for women to grow and to be heard. Best of luck to all the incredible contestants competing at Miss USA finals — may you shine with confidence and grace!" Gracie wrote.
In the Instagram post, Hunt shared a few snapshots of her time during the Miss USA competition. Including the various dresses she wore on stage.

Hunt shared photos from her time during the Miss USA competition. (Photos via Gracie Hunt&#039;s Instagram)
Hunt shared photos from her time during the Miss USA competition. (Photos via Gracie Hunt's Instagram)

Gracie Hunt was crowned Miss Kansas USA in April 2021 and then competed in the 2021 Miss USA competition in November of that year. Gracie placed 16th in the competition.

Gracie Hunt shares Chiefs gameday vlog after Week 7 win

Gracie Hunt shares her gameday experiences each week during the NFL season. The content creator shows her support each week for the Kansas City Chiefs as and for the Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, she shared a mini vlog of her day.

The video was shared on Instagram and documented the entire day which began with an early morning workout with boyfriend Derek Green. When they arrived at Arrowhead Stadium, they attended a pregame faith ceremony. She included time stamps of her pregame routine which included a trip to the sidelines of Arrowhead Stadium during pregame warmups.

"NFL Week 7 ✔️❤️💛" Gracie vlogged.

Hunt's gameday outfit consisted of a red mini skirt that she paired with a white top and a light tan leather jacket. The Kansas City Chiefs dominant performance was on full display on Sunday as they shutout their AFC West rivals 31-0.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

