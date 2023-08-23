IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns in gorgeous mirror-themed photoshoot

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt wowed her fans by uploading dazzling and glamorous pictures of herself on her Instagram account.

After witnessing her team win the third Super Bowl title in the last season, Hunt spent a peaceful offseason. The 24-year-old went on a relaxing and scenic vacation to South Africa. There, she showed her fans the beautiful sights she saw and also took them on a virtual African safari.

After returning to the States, she collaborated with the Discovery Channel for Shark Week and took a refreshing dive in the ocean while sharks swam around her. Now, along with posting training camp-related content, she charmed her fans by posting a series of beautiful pictures.

The caption of the post was:

"If you can’t see anything beautiful in yourself, get a better mirror🪞✨"

Fans were highly impressed by her captivating images and wrote various compliments.

Gracie Hunt not only has considerable knowledge about football but also played soccer. However, she had to stop playing the sport because of a string of injuries. Soccer was one of her first loves, and she planned on becoming a professional soccer player.

A fake meme of Gracie Hunt and Travis Kelce went viral for all the right reasons

A parody account decided to make a fun meme out of a picture of Gracie Hunt and Travis Kelce. The account not only made a meme out of their pictures, which were taken during the training camp, but also insinuated that the two were expecting their first child together and were moving to the Chiefs tight end's new home.

The parody account sparked hilarity among fans, who made jokes about Kelce's past attempts to pursue other famous women, including Taylor Swift. Despite the rumor being false, fans found humor in the idea of Kelce and Hunt dating and delighted in poking fun at the situation.

