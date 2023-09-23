IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns in 'Red Friday' outfit at Arrowhead Stadium

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to face the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The 24-year-old Chiefs heiress posted a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram account, showing her excitement and sharing a glimpse of the empty stadium.

Hunt is a regular attendee of Kansas City games. She always shows up in the most stylish and impressive outfits. The former Miss Kansas USA continued the streak as she donned a silk halter neck top in red. She paired it with a pair of simple black jeans, a Gucci belt and high heels.

The caption of the post reads:

"Red Friday ready for touchdowns and tailgates!🙌🏼❤️🏈 For those making a trip to KC this season, head over to GracieHunt.co for my Kansas City guide!"

Hunt could not attend the Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars because she was in Chicago, attending the wedding of a close friend. Hunt was one of the bridesmaids and wore a beautiful gold-toned dress.

O.J. Simpson reveals troubles Chiefs may face this season

Former Bills running back O.J. Simpson believes that Patrick Mahomes and his team may not have a fruitful season this year.

Simpson recently highlighted the challenge that the Kansas City Chiefs could face in their quest for a Super Bowl repeat. He said that the constant change of receivers could affect the team's performance. Despite that, Mahomes has put up solid numbers so far this season.

You can listen to Simpson's comments here:

In Week 3, Kansas City will face the Chicago Bears, which is an opportunity for the Chiefs to redeem themselves and turn their season around. The game against the Bears could be a chance for Mahomes to shine against a weak defensive unit. Ultimately, Kansas City will need to limit turnovers and work on their chemistry to get back on track.