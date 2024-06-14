  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia dons $5,000 Balmain for 2024 Super Bowl ring ceremony

IN PHOTOS: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia dons $5,000 Balmain for 2024 Super Bowl ring ceremony

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 14, 2024 17:19 GMT
Clark Hunt, his wife Tavia and daughter Gracie attended the Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony.
Clark Hunt, his wife Tavia, and daughter Gracie attended the Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony.

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII win on Thursday night with a ring ceremony. The team members received their rings in a glamorous event at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, his wife Tavia, and daughter Gracie were all in attendance for the star-studded gala.

Tavia Hunt shared photos of the Super Bowl ring ceremony on Instagram, giving her followers a look at the event.

Clark Hunt wore a black tuxedo with a gold bow tie that matched Tavia's dress. The dress, a Balmain embellished maxi dress brought in gold and black accents. According to the Harrod's website, the dress retails for about $5,000.

also-read-trending Trending
"@Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Gala.💍❤️🏈🎊Thankful for these people, this team, the blessings, and the memories! Same time - next year?!"

Tavia also shared photos featuring herself alongside her daughter Gracie Hunt. One of these showed the mother-daughter duo posing in front of the Kansas City Chiefs' four Lombardi Trophies.

Tavia Hunt&#039;s photos from the Kansas City&#039;s ring ceremony. (via Tavia Hunt&#039;s IG)
Tavia Hunt's photos from the Kansas City's ring ceremony. (via Tavia Hunt's IG)

Tavia Hunt also shared a few photos with her husband, Clark Hunt, enjoying time on the dance floor and showing their Super Bowl rings.

Tavia and Clark Hunt enjoying the Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony. (via Tavia Hunt&#039;s IG)
Tavia and Clark Hunt enjoying the Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony. (via Tavia Hunt's IG)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany also made a cameo in Tavia Hunt's Instagram post. Tight end Travis Kelce also posed for a photo alongside the Hunts.

The Hunt&#039;s alongside Brittany and Patrick Mahomes as well as Travis Kelce. (via Tavia Hunt&#039;s IG)
The Hunt's alongside Brittany and Patrick Mahomes as well as Travis Kelce. (via Tavia Hunt's IG)

The Kansas City Chiefs, founded by Clark Hunt's father, Lamar Hunt, have now won four Super Bowl titles, three within the last five seasons.

Major error spotted on Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring

Kansas City's Super Bowl LVIII celebrations were capped off with a ring ceremony on Thursday night. The team released renderings of the rings on their official Instagram account.

The ring features diamonds and rubies and Lombardi Trophy renderings and even a glimpse at the game-winning play called the 'Tom & Jerry'.

As the photos of the renderings of the ring circulated on social media, an error in the design of the ring was noticed. The ring has the scores from Kansas City's four playoff games. The ring erroneously lists the Miami Dolphins as a seven-seed when they were a six-seed.

While it's not a major issue, it does remain to be seen if the team will fix the error on each ring.

