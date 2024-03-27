IN PHOTOS: Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate nine years together, share sneak peek into romantic moment

Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara celebrated an important milestone in their relationship this week. The singer shared a series of photos of herself with a bouquet of red, heart-shaped balloons.

In the caption, she shared that March 26, 2015, was the first time that she and Wilson met and that they were celebrating nine years together as a couple. She went on to say that the day they met was one of the best days of her life this far:

"3.26 the day that we met…9 years ago & forever one of the best days of my life. I love you so much."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The photos show just how large the balloon bouquet truly was as it surpassed the chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. One of the videos of Ciara holding the balloons was set to the song "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri.

The singer's Instagram photos celebrate the day she and Russell Wilson met.

Russell Wilson and Ciara first met at a Wisconsin Badgers basketball game. They publicly revealed their relationship just about a month later when they attended the annual White House Correspondent's Dinner. The couple got engaged in March 2016 and then married at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Ciara and youngest son Win take a trip to Disneyland

Ciara welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Amora Princess in December 2023. The baby girl is her third child with husband Russell Wilson. Recently, the singer took her son Win on a solo trip to Disneyland for some quality mother-son bonding time.

She and Win looked thrilled to be spending time together at the "Happiest Place on Earth" in the Instagram photos.

"1 on 1 with my youngest son Win…We won"

The mother/son duo enjoyed a visit to a popcorn stand as well as the opportunity to meet Spiderman. There was also a photo of the two wearing their Mickey ears and posing for a photo while Win enjoyed a large lollipop.

The Wilsons have shared in the past that they take the opportunity to spend time with their children individually in order to give them undivided attention.