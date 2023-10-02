IN PHOTOS: Ciara Wilson proudly shows off baby bump as Russell Wilson's Broncos beat Bears 31-28

Ciara Wilson shared pictures and videos on Instagram where she showed off her baby bump with her husband, Russell Wilson. The NFL couple, who are parents to three children, are expecting their fourth, as they announced in August.

The Grammy-winning singer Ciara attended the Denver Broncos game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. She was in great spirits and danced after her husband's Broncos defeated their opponents.

The couple wore Broncos gear, and Wilson placed his hand on his wife's growing stomach. While the QB was in his uniform, Ciara wore a Broncos bomber jacket, a white top, and matching loose pants. To complete her look, she opted for a pair of black sunglasses and blue-and-white sneakers.

The caption of her post was:

"I love you so much. #3 💙🧡🤍"

Ciara has been regularly updating fans about her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing photos, and expressing her happiness.

Did the Broncos get old-school Russell Wilson back?

Although the Broncos have only recorded one victory this season, their game against the Bears was a wild one as they scored an impressive 31-28 win.

Last week, they were dominated by the Miami Dolphins in a most painful manner, and though the Broncos were in real trouble on Sunday, they made a huge fourth-quarter comeback to win.

During the game, Russell Wilson proved his mettle, showcasing his elite abilities on the field. With a notable passer rating of 106.7 and an impressive display of skills, there is some hope for Broncos fans.

Despite the challenges faced by the Broncos' defense, Wilson's performances have been good, often being the standout positive for the team. Looking ahead, Denver will need to build on their win, as at 1-3 the margin for error is very slim.

They take on the New York Jets next, in what is a huge game for both sides. With both sides 1-3 and bottom of their respective divisions, whoever loses will be in real danger of falling out of playoff contention. As such, the Broncos will need Russell Wilson to be at his best.