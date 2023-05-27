In Photos: Ciara Wilson's latest photoshoot has fans convinced of her flawless versatility

That Ciara Wilson is Russell Wilson’s wife is the least of her credentials. She is a part-owner of the Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders and entertainment/film company Why Not You Productions.

The music and business mogul born Ciara Princess Harris also co-founded The House of LR&C fashion brand. In 2021, she released the Dare To Roam collection made from recycled plastic backpacks and bags.

Ciara also joined Ten to One Rum as co-owner, putting her in charge of the brand’s marketing and creative strategy. She also launched the On A Mission skincare line last September.

She and Russell co-wrote the children’s book “Why Not You?” with JaNay Brown-Wood. The book talks about pursuing one’s dream, and it became a New York Times bestseller. The Random House-published book also received a starred review from the School Library Journal.

But beyond those achievements, Ciara Wilson is also a singer, songwriter, dancer, and model. Her modeling skills were at the forefront of her latest Instagram reel, which she captioned “Love Without Fear.”

Here are screenshots from the 23-second video.

(Image credit: Instagram.com/ciara)

Recently, Ciara Wilson also used her Instagram account to pay tribute to the late “Queen of Rock and Roll,” Tina Turner.

Ciara Wilson is winning the game of life

Ciara paved her path to commercial success before meeting Russell Wilson in 2015. Her eponymous 2013 album carried the hit single “Body Party” and peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 charts. Four years earlier, her song “Love Sex Magic” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Those achievements were like a cherry on top of an ice cream. In 2006, her album “Ciara: The Evolution” topped the Billboard 200, thanks to hits like “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” and “Promise.”

She and Jackson Wang recently released the music video for “Slow” after their well-praised Coachella performance.

When she’s not dazzling fans during live performances or modeling commitments, she also produces iconic documentaries like “Unfinished Business.” The film is about the WNBA’s 25-year history until the New York Liberty’s dramatic 2021 season.

Prime Video @PrimeVideo From Executive Producers Ciara and Russell Wilson comes Unfinished Business, the rise of the WNBA. Stream it now. From Executive Producers Ciara and Russell Wilson comes Unfinished Business, the rise of the WNBA. Stream it now. https://t.co/CgZpeL0Iu6

Russell and Ciara Wilson married on July 6, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. They have a daughter and a son.

Russell also treats Ciara’s son, Future Jr., as his own. He is the biological son of the hip-hop artist Future (born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn). In August 2014, Ciara ended her engagement with Future due to infidelity.

Russell Wilson is gearing up for his second season with the Denver Broncos. He received a financial win after signing a five-year, $242.5 million contract extension. However, his game hasn’t lived up to that massive contract after the Broncos finished the 2022 season at 5-12.

As of 2023, Russell and Ciara Wilson have a combined net worth of $195 million.

