IN PHOTOS: Cowboys welcome Red Bull F1 star Sergio Perez to Dallas headquarters

Formula 1 star Sergio Perez was invited to the Dallas Cowboys facility, "The Star," where he received a tour from Cowboys defensive lineman Isaac Alarcon, who shares Mexican heritage with Perez. The visit allowed Perez to experience the impressive amenities offered to the team and Alarcon appeared to enjoy spending time with the Red Bull Racing driver.

During Sergio Perez's visit to the Dallas Cowboys' facility, Isaac Alarcon showed him the stunning atrium of the building, which was captured in photos shared on the team's official Twitter page. Additionally, Alarcon guided Perez to view the display of the team's historical uniforms, showcasing the various jerseys worn by the Cowboys over the years.

Perez also had the opportunity to meet Dallas' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. And, in one photo the two can be seen sharing a laugh.

Perez told DallasCowboys.com how truly impressed he was with the high-caliber facility.

"I'm really impressed with the facilitiies. I've always thought there was training on the physical side. But I have never seen anything like it in my life and it is incredible to see the level of detail and how much strategy there is in this sport."

While Formula 1 and the National Football League don't have many similarities, it appears that attention to detail is something that the F1 star can appreciate.

How long has Isaac Alarcon played for the Dallas Cowboys?

Isaac Alarcon joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 as part of the National Football League's International Pathway Program which was designed to help players from around the world make their NFL dreams come true. The league chooses teams each season that will welcome international players.

He spent the 2020 NFL season on the practice squad after being waived in early September. The 2021 NFL season went the same route for Alarcon and he once again was on the practice squad.

In the spring of 2021, he was drafted in the third round of the Canadian Football League's Draft by the Calgary Stampeders.

Although he never played for the CFL, the Stampeders still hold his playing rights. So, if he does decide to pursue a CFL career, he could try and make the Stampeders roster.

He once again spent the 2022 NFL season on Dallas' practice squad. The team then signed him to a contract for the 2023 NFL season. He is now planning to make the move over to defensive tackle, which the team hopes will help his chances of making the roster.

