IN PHOTOS: Dak Prescott jets off to Aspen with his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos as Cowboys QB unwinds after disappointing playoffs run

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, are spending a little time in the snow on a trip to Aspen, Colorado. The quarterback, who chose not to participate in the NFL Pro Bowl this weekend, is enjoying some time with Ramos before the birth of their child.

On Saturday, Ramos posted a few photos from their trip and added a sweet caption for the Cowboys quarterback. During the trip to Aspen, the couple also spent time with Prescott's former Cowboys teammate, linebacker Sean Lee and his wife, Megan.

"I’ll go anywhere with you."

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' winter fashion included cowboy hats and boots. She also shared a photo of herself taking a break from the snowy fun as well as enjoying a meal at a local restaurant.

Photos of Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos.-IG: @sarahjane

The trip to Aspen comes just weeks after the Dallas Cowboys were shockingly eliminated from the playoffs in the first round. In November, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, a baby girl. However, they didn't give a due date for her arrival.

Will Jerry Jones offer a contract extension to QB Dak Prescott?

Despite not having much postseason success in the last two decades, there were high hopes for the Dallas Cowboys. After the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles faltered down the stretch, the Cowboys won their way to the NFC East title and the number two seed in the playoffs. Quarterback Dak Prescott was even considered an NFL MVP candidate at the end of the regular season.

The Dallas Cowboys then hosted the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in the Wild Card round, and the team never really got started. Another early playoff departure has not put Dak Prescott's future with the team in the air.

While the quarterback is currently under contract, he was expected to get a lucrative contract extension this offseason. Team owner Jerry Jones was recently asked about an extension, and his words didn't convince anyone that he was interested in retaining the quarterback on a long-term basis.

"Dak has done nothing to change my mind about any promise for the future. I think I've said that we will go as far as Dak takes us in the playoffs. Remember that. We will go as far as Dak takes us. And that is how far we went. That doesn't change a thing. We'll go as far as Dak takes us," Jones said (via Michael Gehlken).

Jones' comments supported Prescott as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. However, he didn't commit to him either, as Jones said they would only go as far as he could take them. Prescott's lack of success in the postseason may lead Jones to move on.