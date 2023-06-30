In Photos: Dolphins cheerleader Jozie Schroder heads to Zach Bryan’s Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

Miami Dolphins cheerleader and influencer Jozie Shroder attended Zach Bryan's most recent stop on his "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour." Shroder shared photos of her at the concert in Queens, New York.

In the photos, cheerleader is seen wearing jeans with a bronze-colored crop top. That was accompanied by a denim long-sleeve shirt and, of course, a cowboy hat, because what country music concert is complete without an appropriate hat?

"Oklahoma Smokeshow, in New York of course," Shroder wrote.

She captioned the series of photos by saying that she was an "Oklahoma Smokeshow," but in New York. The photos were posted to her Instagram account that has over 98,000 followers, just days after the Pro Bowl cheerleaders documented a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

Jozie Shroder attended the Zach Bryan concert in New York recently and posted the photos to her Instagram account. (IG: jozieschroder)

Shroder wasn't the only recognizable face from the NFL at Zach Bryan's concert. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was also in attendance at the show. Jones was brought up on stage during the concert.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey attended the show in Colorado last week.

Why is Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation after allegations of an altercation on Father's Day on June 18 at the North Miami Beach marina.

Hill reportedly offered his alleged slap victim a $200 payment.



brobible.com/sports/article… 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: NFL has officially requested video from Police regarding the alleged Tyreek Hill case, sources tell @AndySlater Hill reportedly offered his alleged slap victim a $200 payment. 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: NFL has officially requested video from Police regarding the alleged Tyreek Hill case, sources tell @AndySlaterHill reportedly offered his alleged slap victim a $200 payment.brobible.com/sports/article… https://t.co/tr822JhQwU

A marina worker allegedly asked two women to exit a charter boat. An argument insued when the women refused. That allegedly led to Hill becoming involved and slapping the marina worker on the back of the neck.

The victim allegedly said that they didn't want to press charges and then retracted that account. The NFL is investigating the incident that was caught on the marina's security cameras.

It has also been reported that Tyreek Hill offered the victim $200 as an apology for what happened. The victim declined the money.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is investigating the incident.

The Miami Dolphins have said that they take the allegations seriously.

