IN PHOTOS: Fred Warner's wife Sydney celebrates special milestone with baby Beau Anthony

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, are spending their NFL offseason with a new addition. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Beau Anthony, and now they are celebrating their first month as parents.

In an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon, Sydney Warner celebrated her son being four weeks old. She added a sweet caption about the last month being the best days of their life so far. Adding that every day brings a new memory or milestone for the infant.

"Four weeks with Beau Anthony 💙 Everyday has been filled with milestones and memories. These are the best days of our lives."

Sydney Warner then shared a collage of photos of the first month of their son's life. She began with a photo of her holding the newborn in her arms shortly after he was born. She then added a few more, including one of the San Francisco 49ers linebacker holding Beau.

Fred Warner and his wife Sydney are celebrating the first few weeks of being parents.

Their son, Beau Anthony, was born on March 7, 2024, and the couple announced the happy news shortly after on social media.

Fred Warner and wife Sydney welcomed son just weeks after Super Bowl LVIII

Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers may not have won Super Bowl LVIII, however, a few weeks later he and Sydney celebrated the birth of their first child.

As the San Francisco 49ers dominated the NFC playoffs, Sydney Warner was in the final weeks of her pregnancy and had to make special arrangements to ensure she could support her husband.

Sydney shared with her Instagram followers in early February that she checked with her doctor that she would be able to travel to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Her doctor gave her the green light but told her to stay hydrated and off her feet as much as possible.

She arrived in Las Vegas a few days ahead of the big game and tried to keep the activities to a minimum and remain hydrated. Sydney Warner was able to enjoy her weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada even getting an opportunity to indulge in some Taco Bell along the way.

Although the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII wasn't what the Warners would have hoped, they can now rejoice in the arrival of their newborn son.