In Photos: Gisele Bundchen basks in Mother Nature’s beauty on World Environment Day

Gisele Bundchen is and has always been an advocate for the environment. On Monday, the model took to Instagram to celebrate and honor Mother Nature on "World Environment Day." She shared photos of herself enjoying nature and doing yoga.

Her caption was heartfelt as she spoke about her love of nature. She credited Mother Nature as the greatest teacher because it shows that everything is connected through nature.

"Mother Nature is our greatest teacher. She shows us that everything is interconnected and interdependent. Her power comes from her diversity, and it depends on it for its survival. Just like with people, our differences are our strengths, and we get stronger when we work together.

"Nature doesn’t judge or divide. She nurtures. She reminds us that every form of life is sacred, and important, and has its own special role in creating balance, so all of life can flourish.

"Nature has the answers--and by observing her, and mirroring back her example, we can all thrive. This is our home, and our choices create our future."

Gisele Bundchen went on to say nature doesn't judge and that it, in fact, nurtures others. She also said that the environment reminds everyone how sacred life truly is. She added that it creates balance and allows everyone to truly thrive throughout their lives.

Bundchen has never shied away from sharing her love for nature. And, since her divorce from Tom Brady last fall, she has been seen truly embracing nature, which includes several visits to one of her favorite places, Costa Rica.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady plan to split the summer with kids

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady committed to co-parenting their children after they announced their divorce late last year. The two have been seen sharing time with their children among their busy schedules.

He recently told PEOPLE magazine that his calendar is full of activities for his kids this summer. He said that a trip to Disney was first up on the list and that they will be heading to Brazil for a few weeks with Bundchen.

"I've got my little calendar right here. We're going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it's the last day of school. Then they're going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

Tom Brady took to Instagram on Monday to show his Disney trip with their children, Benjamin and Vivian.

