In Photos: Gisele Bundchen spotted wakeboarding in black swimsuit with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valante

Gisele Bundchen has kept herself busy since her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady last October after 13 years of marriage. She has been modelling for brands like Arezzo, Vivara, and Jimmy Choo amongst other companies.

The supermodel recently raised more than a million dollars for charity as she sold off some clothing of hers. As for her personal life, she was spotted with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valante in Miami doing some wakeboarding.

Bundchen and Valente wakeboarding in Miami. Credit: The Sun

Another shot of the pair wakeboarding. Credit: Daily Mail

She addressed rumors of her and Valente dating to Vanity Fair. Her answer wasn't definitive one way or another on the subject:

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything."

Bundchen has been doing martial arts at Valente's academy in Miami along with son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Speaking of her children, she spent some family time with them down in Miami as well:

The supermodel encouraging Benjamin trying to wakeboard. Credit: Page Six

She also took many photos on the boat of her children to capture some lifelong memories:

Gisele taking photos of herself and with her children. Credit: Page Six

Gisele hanging out with her children and one of Vivian's friends. Credit: Page Six

Bundchen even tried to wakeboard while with her children to mixed results:

Gisele before (L) and after (R) wakeboarding with her kids. Credit: Page Six

Needless to say that Gisele enjoyed her time with both Valente and her children down in South Beach.

How is Gisele Bundchen still connected to Tom Brady despite the divorce?

Gisele and Brady after he won his final Super Bowl with the Patriots

The former couple has two children together. This is the major connection between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen after their divorce. However, the two are linked through the FTX scandal also.

Gisele was given the title of environmental and social initiatives head at FTX when she and Tom Brady invested in the company. Bundchen and her ex-husband were FTX brand ambassadors before its collapse.

They are defendants in a class-action lawsuit on behalf of FTX customers who lost money due to the company's downfall. Per Forbes, her estimated shares in FTX were worth approximately $25 million.

